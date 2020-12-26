Vicky Kaushal spotted at Katrina Kaif’s Christmas party, Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday arrive together. See pics

Bollywood fans were spoiled for choice, with several Christmas parties taking place around town on Friday. While the Kapoors and Bhatts hosted private get-togethers, Katrina Kaif held a party at her residence, which saw everyone from rumoured boyfriend Vicky Kaushal to filmmaker Karan Johar in attendance.

Also spotted at the bash were Katrina’s Baar Baar Dekho co-star Sidharth Malhotra, filmmaker Kabir Khan, and actors Ananya Panday, Ishaan Khatter, Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia. Pictures of the celebrities, arriving at Katrina’s house, were shared online.

Neha, Katrina, Ananya and others had all taken to their respective Instagram accounts earlier in the day to wish their fans a Merry Christmas.

Katrina and Vicky have been rumoured to be dating for over a year. They were frequently spotted together, pre-pandemic. In an interview to Mid-Day, Vicky had addressed the issue by simply saying that dating was a beautiful feeling as there are no cons to it. “There are no cons to dating. It’s a beautiful feeling,” he had said. “I understand that the paps are doing their job. I also understand that people have an interest in our personal lives, by the virtue of us being public figures. That’s fair. But it’s completely up to me if I wish to share. I am not comfortable opening up my personal life for discussion. It’s important to me that I guard the good things.”

Katrina had reacted similarly during an interview, according to filmibeat.com. “These rumours are part and parcel of our life. Now I have that maturity to understand all that matters is the work that you do. That’s what will make you sustain, that’s what the audience love you for or judge you on. All the rest just comes and goes as these are part of the job. We chose to come into the spotlight. There are a lot of people who hate to come into spotlight. But that is the nature of being an actor, you have to accept and make peace with public speculation. Some days it will be truthful, some days not truthful,” the actor had said.

