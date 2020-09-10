Videos of Sushant Singh Rajput performing in a play go viral, fans say ‘good actor from the beginning’. Watch

Nearly three months after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, videos from his theatre days have surfaced online. According to the text in the clips, they were taken during the performance of a play titled Aadhe Adhoore.

Fans showered love on Sushant’s performance. “Such a natural good actor from beginning,” one wrote. “Tum sa koi nhi (There is no one like you) ssr.. #justiceforsushant,” another commented. “He is the best.. Thank u for sharing this video,” a third wrote.

Sushant had dropped out of engineering college and joined Nadira Babbar’s theatre group Ekjute to pursue his dream of acting. He made his acting debut in 2007 with a play titled Pukaar, which was directed by Juuhi Babbar Sonii.

After Sushant’s death on June 14, Nadira expressed her grief in a post shared on the Instagram page of Ekjute. “Unbelievable and very difficult to accept that Sushant has gone. You shouldn’t have done this beta… You were always like a family to us from the very first day of joining Ekjute. A good human being ,always smiling, ready to learn new things...very good student, sincere actor and a great dancer. You were always there for Ekjute as a family. Heart breaking news… We will miss you,” the post read.

Earlier, Juuhi had mentioned in an Instagram post that Sushant was discovered by the casting team of Balaji Telefilms while he was handling tickets at the box office counter for one of his plays. In 2008, he was invited to audition for the production house and landed a supporting role in the show Kis Desh Mein Hai Mera Dil. He became a household name with his next show, Pavitra Rishta.

Sushant quit Pavitra Rishta in 2011 to pursue a career in Bollywood. He was found dead at his home in Mumbai on June 14. The case is being currently probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation, Enforcement Directorate and Narcotics Control Bureau.

