Vidya Balan resumes shoot of Sherni in Madhya Pradesh after it was stopped in mid-March

The makers of Vidya Balan starrer Sherni have resumed the shoot of the film in Madhya Pradesh. Pictures released show Vidya taking part in a puja as other crew members gather around in blue PPE clothing.

Pictures show Vidya, seated on the floor in a t-shirt and a pair of jeans, with a mask on. Seated next to her is a priest who is conducting the puja. Also seated at some distance are two crew members, dressed in blue PPE kits.

Sherni’s shoot came to a grinding halt in mid-March as the country went into a lockdown owing to the coronavirus pandemic. The Amit Masurkar-directed film explores the man-animal conflict and features Vidya as a forest officer. Amit had previously directed the critically acclaimed Newton.

In early March, when the shoot of the film commenced on World Wildlife Day, Vidya had shared a picture of the mahurat puja and written: “Invoking blessings all across The #Sherni shoot begins on #WorldWildlifeDay. Surreal to do the mahurat puja in an ancient temple in the middle of a forest . #AmitMasurkar @ivikramix @BhushanKumar #KrishanKumar @aasthatiku @abundantiaent @tseriesfilms @tseries.official @shikhaarif.sharma.”

Vidya had seen the release of her film Shakuntala Devi during the lockdown. While promoting the film at home via video conferencing, she had confessed to not being sure when film shoots will resume in a pandemic world. She had said in July this year: “I had been thinking about work and I don’t know when Sherni will resume shooting- most probably post monsoon. Hopefully, by then, the curve would have flattened. Meanwhile, I will be busy promoting Shakuntala Devi from home. Moreover, I don’t know when film shoots will restart in India in full force. It will happen soon, but basically, we all have to ensure we take precautions. And that’s why, though my parents stay five minutes away from my house, I won’t be visiting them for the next 15 days, now that I’ve stepped out for work.”

