Sections
Home / Bollywood / Vidya Balan’s Shakuntala Devi gets a release date on Amazon Prime

Vidya Balan’s Shakuntala Devi gets a release date on Amazon Prime

Vidya Balan-starrer Shakuntala Devi, a biographical film about the math genius, has been given a release date on Amazon Prime Video.

Updated: Jul 02, 2020 19:52 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Vidya Balan’s Shakuntala Devi is coming to Amazon Prime Video.

Amazon Prime Video on Thursday announced that Shakuntala Devi, the new film starring Vidya Balan, will be released on July 31. Shakuntala Devi is one of several high-profile films that will be, or have already been, released on the streaming platform.

In an accompanying video, Vidya can be seen shooting complicated maths problems at the viewer, and speaking with rapid-fire speed. She announces that the film will be released on July 31.

 

Directed by Anu Menon (Waiting, Four More Shots Please S1) and produced by Sony Pictures Networks Productions and Vikram Malhotra (Abundantia Entertainment), the biographical drama stars National Award-winner Vidya in the lead, essaying the role of the globally renowned Indian mathematics genius, who was popularly known as the ‘human computer’.



Shakuntala Devi also stars Sanya Malhotra (Dangal, Badhaai Ho), who will be seen playing the role of Shakuntala Devi’s daughter with whom the genius enjoyed a complicated but extraordinary relationship, alongside Jisshu Sengupta (Mardaani 2) and Amit Sadh (Breathe, Kai Po Che) in pivotal roles. The screenplay is written by Anu Menon and Nayanika Mahtani, while the dialogues are penned by Ishita Moitra.

Also read: Kunal Kemmu demands ‘equal playing field’, fans wonder if it’s about Disney+ Hotstar not inviting him to represent his film

Recently, Disney+Hotstar announced that seven major films originally slated for a theatrical release, including Akshay Kumar’s Laxmmi Bomb, Ajay Devgn’s Bhuj: The Pride of India and Alia Bhatt’s Sadak 2, will be headed straight to the streaming service. Netflix, meanwhile, has announced the release of Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, starring Janhvi Kapoor.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Nepometer started by Sushant’s family says Alia’s Sadak 2 is 98% nepotistic
Jul 02, 2020 20:06 IST
Sania Mirza replies to picture of little girl playing lawn tennis
Jul 02, 2020 20:05 IST
Make jobs the centre of political discourse
Jul 02, 2020 20:05 IST
Covid-19: Odisha asks colleges and universities to start online classes by July 13
Jul 02, 2020 20:00 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.