Vidya Balan’s Shakuntala Devi gets a release date on Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime Video on Thursday announced that Shakuntala Devi, the new film starring Vidya Balan, will be released on July 31. Shakuntala Devi is one of several high-profile films that will be, or have already been, released on the streaming platform.

In an accompanying video, Vidya can be seen shooting complicated maths problems at the viewer, and speaking with rapid-fire speed. She announces that the film will be released on July 31.

Directed by Anu Menon (Waiting, Four More Shots Please S1) and produced by Sony Pictures Networks Productions and Vikram Malhotra (Abundantia Entertainment), the biographical drama stars National Award-winner Vidya in the lead, essaying the role of the globally renowned Indian mathematics genius, who was popularly known as the ‘human computer’.

Shakuntala Devi also stars Sanya Malhotra (Dangal, Badhaai Ho), who will be seen playing the role of Shakuntala Devi’s daughter with whom the genius enjoyed a complicated but extraordinary relationship, alongside Jisshu Sengupta (Mardaani 2) and Amit Sadh (Breathe, Kai Po Che) in pivotal roles. The screenplay is written by Anu Menon and Nayanika Mahtani, while the dialogues are penned by Ishita Moitra.

Recently, Disney+Hotstar announced that seven major films originally slated for a theatrical release, including Akshay Kumar’s Laxmmi Bomb, Ajay Devgn’s Bhuj: The Pride of India and Alia Bhatt’s Sadak 2, will be headed straight to the streaming service. Netflix, meanwhile, has announced the release of Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, starring Janhvi Kapoor.

