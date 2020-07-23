Vidya Balan says she has been working with a healer for a few years: ‘I used to be very unkind to my self’

Vidya Balan says she used to be too critical and judgemental of herself in the past. But has learnt to accept and love herself after ‘working with a healer’ for a few years.

Speaking to Pinkvilla, Vidya said that she has had a long journey and it’s not been the easiest. “Its been a long journey and it is work in progress. I am not accepting of myself every single day, there are days when I get up feeling angry with myself, feel wronged about something, some old rejection shows up, god knows what is the trigger, not feeling good about your body, so I think it is never absolute. The process is never complete,” she said.

“But, I think the thing is to realise and to see in those times how far you have come and to realise that it is never too late to start working on yourself. When I say start working on yourself, I don’t mean going to the gym, or change diet, but what I mean is just be kind to your self. I think most of us forget that. I have been working with a healer for a few years now, and that is something I had to learn. I used to be very unkind to my self, there are times when I still slip into being over critical and judgemental of myself, then I remind myself of my various strengths and then the things which bothered me, lose power over me,” she said.

Vidya, who has often spoken at about being bodyshamed,told Hindustan Times in a recent interview, “The acceptance of self happened around 2008-2009. I realized I had to accept that one person in the mirror, everyone else cannot be depended upon and their expectations will keep on changing.”

Vidya will soon be seen in Shakuntala Devi, a biopic based on the late maths genius. The film will arrive on Amazon Prime on July 31. “I didn’t know much about her other than the fact that she was known as the human computer world over,” the actor said about Shakutala Devi, “But then Anu Menon (director) started sharing details with me and I realized she was such an interesting person. She had a zest for life and loved to cook, eat, dress up, dance and a wicked sense of humour. None of this I would associate with a human computer. She loved like she lived life, with full josh.”

