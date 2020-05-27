Sections
Home / Bollywood / Vidya Balan turns producer with her first short film Natkhat, shares poster

Vidya Balan makes for an intriguing picture as she reveals the poster of her first short film, Natkhat, that also marks her debut as a producer.

Updated: May 27, 2020 09:45 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk,

Vidya Balan in a first poster of her short film, Natkhat.

Bollywood actor Vidya Balan shared the first poster from her upcoming short film Natkhat which shows her in a sari with a young boy. Directed by Shaan Vyas, the film has been co-produced by Vidya and Ronnie Screwvala.

The body language and pose of the duo hints that Vidya could be the mother of the young boy in the picture. Sharing the image, she tweeted, ““Ek kahaani sunoge...?” Presenting the first look of my first short film both as actor and producer .#Natkhat @RSVPMovies @RonnieScrewvala @FontOfThinking @SanayaIZohrabi @mesopystic.” The post attracted much love from her industry friends as well as fans. Aditi Rao Hydari, Dia Mirza and Ekta Kapoor were among the first ones to shower their love and blessings.

 

 



Announcing the short film in July 2019, Vidya had shared a picture of the clapperboard and wrote on Instagram, “I’m happy and excited to share that a few days ago, I did my first short film as an actor .... The film is called Natkhat and has me in a new role....that of ‘PRODUCER‘ .... I never had plans to turn producer but the story written by @annukampa_harsh and #ShaanVyas propelled me in that direction ...Its been a new and precious experience working with @shaanvs the director and his team, and to be partnering with #RonnieScrewvala & @rsvpmovies @sanayairanizohrabi on this beautiful and powerful story. Can’t wait to share it with my world and hoping that it speaks to you like it did to me #natkhat #ronniescrewvala.”

Talking about the film, Vidya had said in a statement, “It is a beautiful and powerful story, which impressed me so much that I decided to act in it as well as make this film.”

Also read: Crime Patrol actor Preksha Mehta commits suicide at 25, leaves final note on Instagram

Vidya will also be seen in a biopic on mathematician Shakuntala Devi where she essays the titular role. Bengali actor Jisshu Sengupta plays her husband in the film. The film, directed by Anu Menon, also stars Sanya Malhotra and Amit Sadh in key roles. It will release on Amazon Prime Video.

