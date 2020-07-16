Vidyut Jammwal amused by fake tweet in his name asking fans to support ‘real talent’, asks how it looks so authentic

Vidyut Jammwal is currently waiting for the release of Yaara and Khuda Hafiz.

Vidyut Jammwal shared a fake tweet in his name, which asks the audience to appreciate ‘real talent’ and watch the trailer of his film. He wanted to know how the person who photoshopped it made it look so authentic.

“Not my job to expose the fake,in due time ,please tell me how you made this look so real,” Vidyut wrote. The fake tweet read, “Tum log tho real talent ko badawa dene waale the naa… Mere movie ka naya trailer aaya pata hai (You people were supposed to encourage real talent, right? Do you know that the trailer of my new film has just been released)?”.

The trailer of Vidyut’s film Yaara, directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia, was recently released. The crime drama, a licensed adaptation of French film Les Lyonnais, also stars Amit Sadh, Shruti Haasan, Sanjay Mishra and Vijay Varma.

Last month, Vidyut expressed his indignation at being left out of Disney+ Hotstar’s press conference to announce their new slate of films. “A BIG announcement for sure!! 7 films scheduled for release but only 5 are deemed worthy of representation. 2 films, receive no invitation or intimation. It’s a long road ahead. THE CYCLE CONTINUES,” he wrote on Twitter.

While Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt and Abhishek Bachchan represented Laxmmi Bomb, Bhuj: The Pride of India, Sadak 2 and The Big Bull at the virtual event, respectively, Vidyut’s film Khuda Hafiz and Kunal Kemmu’s film Lootcase were snubbed.

Vidyut made his Bollywood debut with Nishikant Kamat’s action thriller Force in 2011, in which he played the antagonist. He has also acted in the Commando franchise, Baadshaho, Bullett Raja and Junglee. He is currently waiting for the release of his films, Yaara and Khuda Hafiz.

