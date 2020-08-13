Sections
Vidyut Jammwal donates to stuntmen association, asks other actors to come forward too: 'They had almost exhausted their savings'

Vidyut Jammwal has donated to the association for stuntmen in the industry and hopes other celebs will come forward as well.

Updated: Aug 13, 2020 18:23 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk,

Vidyut Jammwal has donated to stuntmen association.

Bollywood actor Vidyut Jammwal has lent a helping hand to stuntmen of the industry and donated to the Movie Stunt Artistes’ Association. In a note, he also requested other actors to come forward and help the stunt artistes.

In the hand-written note to the association, thanking them for adding the larger-than-life quality to stars. A Mid Day report quoted Vidyut as saying, “Our stunt artistes need our support at these times. It is my humble request to everyone, especially my colleagues, to donate so that their livelihood is assured. We need to nurture our own generosity for a better world. I realised that they had almost exhausted their savings. I thought if I start this initiative of supporting them financially, it will encourage other actors to come forward.”

Batting for recognition for stuntmen, Akshay Kumar – the star who found recognition with his action films initially- had earlier said, “I am a stuntman first before an actor. For 10 years, I worked as a stuntman in Hindi film industry before getting the opportunity of acting. So I know how stuntmen risks their lives to earn their bread. I know what it takes to risk their lives to entertain us. So I think they should get equal respect even at the award shows for their work.”

Vidyut made his Bollywood debut with Nishikant Kamat’s action thriller Force in 2011, in which he played the antagonist. He has also acted in the Commando franchise, Baadshaho, Bullett Raja and Junglee. He was recently seen in Tigmanshu Dhulia’s Yaara and is all set for the online premiere of Khuda Hafiz on Friday.



Asked if he ever faced difficulties as an outsider in the film industry, Vidyut told Hindustan Times in an interview, “I operate in a very different mode. My answers might not be the way you expect them to be. I am a trained martial artist. I have fought in the rings since the age of seven, professionally. The point here is, I am used to being hit and thrown down but that does not stop me or affect me. When you are a martial artist, you are ready to be hit. I must have experienced these things but the ultimate idea is to win the fight and the fight is to just stand every time you fall. I have done it all the time. I must have experienced it, I must have gotten wounded but I let it pass.”

