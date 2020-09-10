Vidyut Jammwal reveals he is in a relationship: ‘I really like this girl’

Actor Vidyut Jammwal has admitted to being in a relationship and said that he ‘really likes this girl’. The actor was speaking on his own chat show, X-Rayed By Vidyut.

Vidyut told actor and fighter Michael Jai White, who appeared on the show as a guest, “I’ve just started seeing this girl. By the way, you (Michael) are the first person I am saying it to. I have just started seeing somebody. I really like this girl and before you get to know through other sources, I think Michael has inspired me to say it.”

It all began when Michael asked Vidyut, “How do you find someone who sees you for who you actually are?” Vidyut began by saying, “You are right. It is difficult to find somebody who gets you.” Addressing the director, the Bollywood actor said, “I am not supposed to do this right? Okay you can edit it (the portion where he talks about his relationship).” He then went on to talk about the girl in his life.

It was the third episode of X-Rayed By Vidyut and the two of them discussed the history of martial arts and how it travelled to China. About martial arts, Michael said, “Bodhidharma went to the Shaolin Temple. It was the education I had when I used to go to China. And I was like who is this man depicted who’s teaching the Shaolin monks. This brown man. I’m like wow this is absolute history. He’s the father of Buddhism and he brought it there. That’s tremendous.”

Vidyut had also said, “Our ancestors had no city boy training, they fought monstrosities in the wilderness. After they did that, they would describe to their family how they tussled with the tiger and this storytelling has evolved into cinema that action actors are part of now. I call Michael the spiritual gangster. For someone who is so big, he is quite fast. He is a real fighter and I’m so happy to have chatted with someone who studies and reveres Bodhidharma.”

The guest, Michael, has featured in popular films including for his movies Spawn, Undisputed II: Last Man Standing, Never Back Down and Tyson. Vidyut was recently seen in Khuda Hafiz that landed online last month.

