Sections
Home / Bollywood / Vidyut Jammwal’s action film Khuda Haafiz gets a sequel, filming begins in 2021

Vidyut Jammwal’s action film Khuda Haafiz gets a sequel, filming begins in 2021

Vidyut Jammwal and Shivaleeka Oberoi will reprise their roles as Sameer and Nargis in the second instalment of Khuda Haafiz. The first film was released on Disney+ Hotstar last month.

Updated: Sep 03, 2020 12:57 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Soumya Srivastava,

Vidyut Jammwal will be seen in the second part of the action film, Khuda Haafiz.

Action thriller Khuda Haafiz, fronted by actor Vidyut Jammwal, is getting a sequel, the makers announced on Thursday. The development came a month after the film was released on the streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar on August 14 as theatres remain shut due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Directed by Faruk Kabir, Khuda Haafiz was inspired from real-life incident from 2008, when a man went out to rescue his wife, abducted and forced into human trafficking in the UAE. The second chapter will take the love story of the lead characters Sameer (Jammwal) and Nargis (Shivaleeka Oberoi) forward. Sameer getting his wife back is not the perfect ending of their story, said Jammwal.

 

“To adjust and successfully live in the society after the woman has gone through this turmoil is the real beginning of the love story. That’s what we’re planning to showcase in the second chapter,” the actor said in a statement.



Kabir said he always had a sequel in mind, but wanted to wait for the audience’s response.“Khuda Haafiz Chapter II is a more potent and heartfelt love story about how the lead characters come to terms with what has happened to them,” the director added.

Also read: Happy birthday Vivek Oberoi: Did you know he was considered too good-looking for Company, stayed in slums to convince Ram Gopal Varma?

Abhishek Pathak of Panorama Studios said the response to Khuda Haafiz was phenomenal and they hope viewers will also embrace the second chapter.

Produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak (Panorama Studios) and co-produced by Sanjeev Joshi and Aditya Chowksey, Khuda Haafiz Chapter II is expected to go on floors early next year.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

China threatened Czech leader for ‘crossing red line’. He jumps over another
Sep 03, 2020 14:22 IST
Hacked PM Modi’s Twitter account to make a point on PayTM Mall breach: Hackers
Sep 03, 2020 12:23 IST
Indian Army changes posture at LAC after China’s failed midnight attempt
Sep 03, 2020 10:41 IST
Facebook bans BJP legislator amid raging controversy over hate speech bias
Sep 03, 2020 13:18 IST

latest news

Portland protests set up clash between journalists, police
Sep 03, 2020 14:22 IST
Van de Beek to wear former Ajax team mate Nouri’s number at Manchester Utd
Sep 03, 2020 14:22 IST
Taiwan denounces China’s ‘vulgar threats’ towards Czech speaker
Sep 03, 2020 14:18 IST
HC refuses bail to Pune rape accused over minor survivor’s contradictory statements
Sep 03, 2020 14:18 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.