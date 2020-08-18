Vidyut Jammwal says ‘eternally grateful’ as Khuda Haafiz becomes his biggest opener

The recently released romantic thriller Khuda Haafiz has become Vidyut Jammwal’s biggest opening film ever. The film, which also starred Shivaleeka Oberoi, Annu Kapoor, Aahana Kumra and Shiv Panditt, had a direct-to-digital release on streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar last week. However, the views that the film received have not been shared.

The OTT platform tweeted on Sunday, “High action + Thrill + Drama = Biggest opening for @VidyutJammwal Thank you for the love!.”

Currently, Khuda Haafiz has a rating of 7.8 on IMDb, higher than his other Bollywood releases. The second-highest is his Bollywood debut, Force, which has a rating of 6.4. In a statement, Vidyut thanked his fans for giving the film so much love and said that he was ‘eternally grateful’ for the response.

“I am eternally grateful to receive such an overwhelming response from my fans across the country - the Jammwal-lions and the critics. This success would not have been possible without their constant appreciation and support and I will be forever indebted. Playing the character of Sameer was intriguing and challenging for me at the same time and I had to do a lot of unlearning for it, but it gave me a perfect chance to hone my skills,” he said.

Director and writer Faruk Kabir said, “Khuda Haafiz is so personal in many ways and I’m glad Vidyut, the team and my efforts stand validated by the audience today.”

Khuda Haafiz revolves around newlywed couple Sameer (Vidyut) and Nargis (Shivaleeka), who decide to take up jobs overseas due to the Recession. However, their world turns upside down when she mysteriously disappears in a foreign land. The film is said to be inspired by real-life events.

Vidyut has appeared in a number of films, including Force (his Bollywood debut), Baadshaho and the Commando franchise. Before Khuda Haafiz, he was seen in Tigmanshu Dhulia’s Yaara, which came out on Zee5.

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Vidyut opened up about Khuda Haafiz being snubbed from the Disney+ Hotstar virtual press conference to announce its new line-up. He said that though the streaming platform did not get in touch with him after he tweeted his disappointment at the snub, but ‘the country reached out to’ him.

“Disney did not reach out to me in context to why and what but I must tell you that the country reached out to me and that is a bigger achievement than anything else. The response was amazing. I felt very proud of the fact that people have belief in me. That’s more important than anything else,” he had told Hindustan Times.

