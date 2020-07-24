Vidyut Jammwal talks about Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film: ‘I promoted Dil Bechara because Sushant couldn’t’

Actor Vidyut Jammwal, who created quite a stir recently when he raised his voice against a giant online platform for heeding to star system, has said he is promoting Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara because the late actor could not. Many actors and celebrities have been talking about the film, practically promoting it.

“I promoted Dil Bechara because Sushant couldn’t,” Vidyut told DNA. Vidyut had shared a poster of Dil Bechara Thursday and written on Twitter, “I will be watching it. You should too.”

Many actors, including Manoj Bajpayee, Anupam Kher, among others, have been tweeting about the film that lands Friday evening.Even popular YouTuber PewDiePie talked about Sushant in a recent video. “I’m not going to pretend like I know who this guy was. He’s such a cool dude, such a smart guy, such a good message as well that I so wholeheartedly believe in just such a tragedy..it really makes you sad to think that he passed away at such a young age. Police say that he died of suicide but at least personally... I cannot make sense out of committing suicide and there’s been this whole controversy and theories about did he really commit suicide or what happened... I don’t want to get into that but want it just to be a video (paying tribute to him) because I think he’s a cool dude and I wanted to share with my audience,” he said.

Directed by Mukesh Chhabra, Dil Bechara lands online Friday evening. It is a remake of The Fault in Our Stars and features Sanjana Sanghi opposite Sushant. .

