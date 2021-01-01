Vijay Sethupathi teams up with Santosh Sivan for Mumbaikar, Karan Johar and Rajamouli share poster

Mumbaikar is said to be a remake of Maanagaram .

South star Vijay Sethupathi has teamed up with actors Vikrant Massey, Ranvir Shorey and Sachin Khedekar, among others, for Satonsh Sivan’s next film, Mumbaikar. Vijay has shared the “title look” for the film on Friday.

Vijay shared a poster for the film and tweeted, “Here’s the title look of #Mumbaikar! Happy to be a part of it @santoshsivan @shibuthameens @masseysahib #TanyaManiktala @imsanjaimishra @RanvirShorey @SachinSKhedekar @iprashantpillai @hridhuharoon #RiyaShibu @proyuvraaj.”

Filmmaker Karan Johar also shared the poster and wrote, “Promises to be a stunning cinematic experience! A @santoshsivan film!!! @VijaySethuOffl @masseysahib #tanyamaniktala #hridhuharoon #sanjaymishra @RanvirShorey #sachinkhedekar my best wishes to this exceptionally talented team of artists!” Baahubali director SS Rajamouli and Mumbaikar director Santosh also shared the poster.

The film is likely to be a Hindi remake of the Tamil action thriller, Maanagaram (2017).

Vijay started shooting for his project, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal in December 2020. The film stars Vijay alongside Nayanthara and Samantha Akkineni. Vignesh Shivn is directing the film. He was earlier seen in a cameo role in Oh My Kadavule that released early last year. It was directed by debutant Ashwath Marimuthu and featured Ashok Selvan and Ritika Singh.

