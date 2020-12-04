Vijender Singh delivers uppercut to Kangana Ranaut for insulting Diljit Dosanjh: ‘Galat panga le liya bhen’

Boxer Vijender Singh leapt into the ring with actor Kangana Ranaut, who was involved in a Twitter feud with singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh on Thursday, about the ongoing farmer protests unfolding across north India. Vijender told Kangana she was has messed with the wrong people.

Responding to a tweet by the Queen actor, Vijender wrote, “Galat panga le liya bhen.” In her tweet, Kangana had called Diljit a ‘pet’ of filmmaker Karan Johar.

“Ooo Karan johar ke paltu, jo dadi Saheen Baag mein apni citizenship keliye protest kar rahi thi wohi Bilkis Bano dadi ji Farmers ke MSP ke liye bhi protest karti hue dikhi. Mahinder Kaur ji ko toh main janti bhi nahin. Kya drama chalaya hai tum logon ne? (Karan Johar’s pet, the grandma who was protesting in Shaheen Bagh for her citizenship, the same grandma was seen protesting with the farmers. I don’t even know who is Mahinder Kaur. What is this new drama?) Stop this right now,” she had written.

Responding to Vijender’s comment, in which he had also included a balled-up fist, she wrote, “Kyun tu bhi Shiv sena banayega ..... bhai (Why, do you also want to make your Shiv Sena)?” Vijender replied, “Wo to ban rakhi hai or kaam bhi acha hi ker rahi hai (The Shiv Sena already exists, and is doing a good job).”

Kangana has been involved in a war-of-words with the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena government in Maharashtra.

Diljit was supported in his stance against the actor by members of the film fraternity such as Swara Bhasker, Mika Singh, and Richa Chadha, among others. Taapsee Pannu, without taking sides, reposted an earlier comment in Gurmukhi.

