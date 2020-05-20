Sections
Vikas Khanna names a dish Moga to thank Sonu Sood for his charity work, actor says ‘my home town will be proud today’

Chef Vikas Khanna is impressed with the dedication, hard work and empathy that actor Sonu Sood has shown in the past few months amid the ongoing lockdown in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic.

Updated: May 20, 2020 13:00 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk,

Actor Sonu Sood has been out there, helping migrants and those less privileged. He has arranged food for daily wage workers and is also helping them reach their villages amid the ongoing lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. Celebrity chef Vikas Khanna is the latest one to be impressed with Sonu’s dedication and he has now named a dish after the actor’s native village, Moga.

Sharing a picture of the dish, Vikas tweeted late Tuesday, “Dear @SonuSood everyday you are inspiring us. Can’t cook for you right now in appreciation of your work. So sending you a dish Im going to name “MOGA” after your birthplace. #Respect #RealHero.”

 

 



An overwhelmed Sonu was quick to respond humbly and wrote, “Bhaiiiiii. Now this is SOMETHING, the most special thing I heard today. Love u man for all the great work ur doing . U inspire n yes... can’t wait to taste “MOGA” made by THE WORLD’s BEST CHEF Trophy my home town MOGA will be proud today.”

Sonu has been feeding more than 45,000 people every day in Andheri, Juhu, Jogeshwari and Bandra. “Some of us are blessed to have food and shelter in these tough times, but there are many who have not had meals in days. To help them, I’ve started a special food and ration drive, Shakti Annadanam, which is named after my father. I hope I am able to help as many people as possible,” he had said.

The actor has been arranging buses and tickets for migrants who want to go back to their native villages. Several fans have been thanking him online for the same. He has even been lending a helping hand to all those reaching out on Twitter and responding to their calls with arrangements of tickets and/or buses for their way back home.

