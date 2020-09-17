Sections
E-Paper
Home / Bollywood / Vikram Bhatt says he was told ‘different drugs are offered on trays’ at high-profile Bollywood parties

Vikram Bhatt says he was told ‘different drugs are offered on trays’ at high-profile Bollywood parties

Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt has said that he was once told that at certain high-profile Bollywood parties, different kinds of drugs are offered on trays to guests. Kangana Ranaut recently claimed that 99% of the film industry has been exposed to drugs.

Updated: Sep 17, 2020 16:24 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Vikram Bhatt has offered his opinion on the ongoing drugs controversy in Bollywood.

Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt has said that he was told that drugs were served on trays at high-profile Bollywood parties, although he has never personally witnessed it. His comments come after Kangana Ranaut alleged that 99% of the film industry has been exposed to drugs.

Several people have refuted this claim, and have criticised Kangana for slandering the film industry. The actor had also alleged that drugs flow like water at Bollywood parties, and also at certain film sets. The drugs controversy erupted during Rhea Chakraborty’s investigation and subsequent arrest in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Rhea has been charged with procuring drugs for Sushant.

In an interview to Navbharat Times, Vikram said, “I have never been to a party where drugs have been taken by anyone. I have been to big parties. Somebody once told me that in some parties, different kinds of drugs are offered in trays. The guests then pick up the drug of their choice. However, I have never seen any such thing in the parties I’ve been to.”

His daughter, Krishna, agreed that she, too, was aware of such parties, but like her father, hasn’t witnessed drug consumption personally. She said that Bollywood is being unfairly targeted, because it is not possible that other industries don’t have people who consume drugs. Vikram agreed. Claiming that the narcotics trade in India is worth crores, he said it would be childish to assume that such a massive operation is alive only because of the film industry.



Also read: Vikram Bhatt was asked if he will work with Kangana Ranaut: ‘She is a good actor, but what will I do on her sets?’

“Now you tell me that it is possible that the consumption of drugs in the entire country is only in the film industry. Everyone knows that this is not possible. There are rich and high profile people who are not a part of the film industry. But people are trying to get a hold of only Bollywood celebrities who are in the limelight,” he said. “I am not saying that there is no usage of drugs in the film industry. If this is happening in the whole world then must be going on in the film industry too. It seems childish to say and believe that drugs are exclusive to Bollywood. Is the Narcotics Control Bureau created just for the film industry?”

After the Maharashtra government said that it would investigate Kangana’s connections to drug use based on an old interview in which her former boyfriend Adhyayan Suman had alleged that she forced him to do drugs, Kangana offered to undergo a blood test. She wrote on Twitter, “I am more than happy to oblige @MumbaiPolice @AnilDeshmukhNCP please do my drug tests, investigate my call records if you find any links to drug peddlers ever I will accept my mistake and leave Mumbai forever, looking forward to meet you.”

In an interview to Times Now on Wednesday, Kangana had said, “I have never called any drug peddlers ever, I have never myself bought drugs, but yes I have been exposed to people, and I have seen this very clearly.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Vaccine by next year, but will take time to reach all: Harsh Vardhan
Sep 17, 2020 16:21 IST
Why is Sikh soldier a bogeyman for Chinese army at Ladakh
Sep 17, 2020 16:41 IST
No one can stop Army from patrolling: Rajnath to Rajya Sabha on China row
Sep 17, 2020 13:53 IST
Brief leaders on additional points of India-China conflict: Naidu to Rajnath
Sep 17, 2020 14:22 IST

latest news

Railway privatisation a win-win situation, says Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant
Sep 17, 2020 17:16 IST
Maha forest dept, WII to study leopard hotspots, movements
Sep 17, 2020 17:13 IST
Govt asks auto industry to lower costs to boost sales instead of seeking tax cut
Sep 17, 2020 17:11 IST
‘Singapore is very interested in collaborating with India on coronavirus vaccines’
Sep 17, 2020 17:10 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.