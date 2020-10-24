Vikrant Massey celebrates Durga Ashtami with fiancee Sheetal Thakur, see photos

Actor Vikrant Massey celebrated Durga Ashtami with his fiancee, actor Sheetal Thakur. He took to Instagram to share a photo from the festivities and wish his fans on the auspicious occasion.

Vikrant was seen dressed in a simple white kurta and pyjama, while Sheetal wore a red ethnic outfit. They both had red teekas on their foreheads. Next to them, a line of kids could be seen sitting and eating a Navratri-special spread.

“Ashtami ki hardik shubhkaamnayein (Wishing you a joyous Ashtami),” Vikrant wrote in his caption. Sheetal also shared photos of the celebrations on her Instagram account. One of the pictures posted by her showed her holding a pooja ki thali. She also shared close-ups of the special halwa-puri and chana meal.

Yami Gautam, Vikrant’s Ginny Weds Sunny co-star, commented on his post, “How sweet.” Actors Kriti Kharbanda and Sonal Chauhan dropped heart emojis on the post.

Vikrant and Sheetal, who featured together in the first season of ALTBalaji’s web-series Broken But Beautiful, got engaged in an intimate roka ceremony in November last year. According to reports, only close friends and family members were invited.

Confirming the news of his engagement, Vikrant had told Koimoi, “I think I would like to speak about this at the right time, but yes we had a very small private function. I would talk about marriage and everything at the right time.”

Vikrant had three digital releases in the last few months. He was last seen in Puneet Khanna’s romantic comedy Ginny Weds Sunny, which also starred Yami. The film came out on Netflix.

Before that, Vikrant was seen in Alankrita Shrivastava’s Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, alongside Bhumi Pednekar and Konkona Sensharma. He also featured in Arati Kadav’s sci-fi film Cargo. Both these films also released on Netflix. His last theatrical release was Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak.

