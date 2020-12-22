Sections
Vikrant Massey: My best is yet to come, people have been really kind in 2020

Actor Vikrant Massey talks about having four releases this year, and his impending marriage to Sheetal Thakur which had to be postponed because of the Covid 19 crisis.

By Rishabh Suri, Hindustan Times

Actor Vikrant Massey had four releases in 2020.

2020 might have been slow for most actors on the professional front, owing to the Covid 19 pandemic, but Vikrant Massey refused to take a break. The year started with Chhapaak opposite Deepika Padukone, and he followed it up with Cargo, Ginny Weds Sunny and Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakate Sitare.

It’s almost as if he’s in the best phase professionally. “I have always said my best is yet to come, this is just the beginning. Atleast that’s what I would want to believe,” he says.

Lined up next for him is 14 Phere, Haseen Dilruba and a film with Shankar Raman. “I am really. I have been a huge fan of Gurgaon which came in 2018, and to get an opportunity to work with someone like Shankar on a script that is close to my heart, it’s a dream come true. I know there is a lot more to come. I would rather focus on one project at a time and not on the peripherals,” adds the 33-year-old. 

He hopes that people will enjoy watching these films as much as he did making them. Massey continues, “People are kind, really supportive. This year has been incredible, professionally, inspite of the fact that much was not done on the field in terms of shooting. But four releases, brand associations, and to be accepted by the audience ina more wholesome way than last year… it’s only getting better and I can’t complain.”

What also made things special for the actor is that he entered 2020 as an engaged man, and was all set to get hitched to Sheetal Thakur, until Covid 19 played spoilsport. He says on the impending wedding, “Unfortunately, Covid has really reshuffled our plans. Hopefully, next year for sure. When is something we will have to work around it. 2020 was a year which I had planned revolving around marriage. Now, work takes precedence as we haven’t shot in last seven-eight months. Ummeed hai shaadi ke liye ek hafta nikaal lunga next year. It will be a small affair in Himachal, mine and Sheetal’s native place.”

