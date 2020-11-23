Vikrant Massey: My profession does not dictate my personality or social media posts

He is one of the very few actors who are quite vocal on social media about the various issues that exist in the country. And not just that, Vikrant Massey is also very articulate and socially aware.

So what what makes him so courageous about sharing his views openly on social media, especially when actors are so image conscious? “I don’t think my profession has a role to play in that. This is who I am , my profession does not dictate my personality or social media posts,” says Massey.

The actor further adds that he does not take the position he is in today for granted and feels the necessity to speak up as and when required.

“I have always been that way I am today when I sit in a comfortable place of privilege coming from a regular middle class family living in Versova , somewhere down the boxes, living the dream. I think it is my social responsibility to do whatever I can within my limited capacity towards people who have given me everything I have,” shares Massey.

And everyone, he feels, should behave that way. “There are nameless faceless people who have secretly prayed for me and shelled money out of their wallet to watch my stuff, I owe it to them. It is my responsibility; it is every citizen’s responsibility. Everything is temporary here,” explains the actor who was seen in web projects such as Cargo and Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitaare.

However, the actor is quick to that, “Unfortunately I will concede that I have started thinking on similar line (image conscious) recently. That is the unfortunate state of public discourse these days.”

In his career too, the 33-year-old has been quite bold one would say with the kind of choices that he has made, being part of the unconventional films and dabbling with hardcore masala films only recently with Ginny Weds Sunny.

“There are perceptions around people and it is not that I don’t have that side to me. I have always been a sucker for drama and human inter personal relationships hence I had taken up the films I had. There is also another side to me which is very privy to very few people, I laugh like other people do and I am a regular guy,” shares Massey.