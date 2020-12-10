Vikrant Massey: OTT gave me the chance to reconnect with my TV audience

Vikrant Massey’s showbiz journey began with TV in 2007 and he moved on to doing films in 2013. But that was not the end of him dabbling with different mediums. In fact the he is one of the first few actors to have got into the OTT game in its nascent stage in India.

“It has been a massive change,” Massey says about the OTT platforms.

He goes on to add, “Today in this pandemic situation where theatres were shut for months at stretch, we have had 50 films releasing and the number is going up across platforms. Big films are releasing and it was unprecedented 5 years ago. For me the larger idea had always been to be part of good stories, so yes that was a driving force.”

Massey, who has been a part of web films such as Cargo, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare and Ginny Weds Sunny, all of which released this year, says, there was another reason why he took up the OTT projects.

“I come from TV and let’s understand this thing that TV has the largest reach today. It always has and it always will. My priority after I left TV was to somewhere down the line reconnect with those audiences and I found this as a fitting platform. People who had forgotten me after I quit TV, I wanted to touch base with the same audiences again,” he explains.

The 33-year-old admits that him deciding to take up OTT projects was a good move on his part.

“In a lot of ways OTT has been a turning point in my career. And I am really thankful that I did things that I did and it worked out—be it Broken But Beautiful, Criminal Justice or Mirzapur,” he says.

Talking about what he thinks is the reason behind the meteoric rise of the OTTs in the country, Massey says, “There is lack of decent content on Indian TV, so we automatically, especially urban people, they steered towards OTTs.”

He further adds, “As an actor, I firmly believe that a crisp film does not give you time to play with the characters as much as you want to. A web series is like making three films, so you get time to settle down into the characters in a more deep way. I found that interesting. Simultaneously, I was consuming content from around the globe and as actor here came an opportunity to be a part of this change, I took it up.”