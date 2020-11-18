Vikrant Massey takes fans inside new home with fiancee Sheetal Thakur. See pic

Actor Vikrant Massey gave his fans and followers a glimpse of his new home with his fiancee, actor Sheetal Thakur. The couple could be seen posing in an empty apartment, with wide smiles on their faces. “Mera ghar (My home) @sheetalthakur #shukr,” the caption of his Instagram post read. The location tag said ‘somewhere peaceful’.

Congratulatory messages poured in from their industry colleagues. Producer Ekta Kapoor dropped heart emojis on the post. Actor Arjun Bijlani commented, “Well deserved. Cheers to many more.” Actor Yami Gautam wrote, “Congratulations!!! Amazing.” Filmmaker Arati Kadav, who directed Vikrant in Cargo, commented, “Congratulations. Wish you guys a lifetime of happiness in the new house.”

Last month, Vikrant shared a picture of his Durga Ashtami celebration with Sheetal. The two were seen dressed in ethnic outfits, and next to them, a bunch of kids could be seen sitting and eating a Navratri-special spread.

Vikrant and Sheetal, who featured together in the first season of ALTBalaji’s web-series Broken But Beautiful, got engaged in the presence of close friends and family members in a private roka ceremony in November last year.

Confirming his engagement, Vikrant had told Koimoi, “I think I would like to speak about this at the right time, but yes we had a very small private function. I would talk about marriage and everything at the right time.” In another interview during the promotions of Chhapaak, he said that he and Sheetal were planning to get married sometime in 2020.

Vikrant was most recently in Puneet Khanna’s romantic comedy Ginny Weds Sunny alongside Yami Gautam. The film got a direct-to-digital release on Netflix and got mixed reviews from critics. The Hindustan Times review called it ‘easily the worst thing to happen to both movies and weddings this year’.

Before that, Vikrant was seen in Alankrita Shrivastava’s Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare and Arati Kadav’s sci-fi film Cargo, which also released on Netflix. He will be seen next in Vinil Mathew’s Haseen Dillruba alongside Taapsee Pannu.

