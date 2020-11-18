Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Bollywood / Vikrant Massey takes fans inside new home with fiancee Sheetal Thakur. See pic

Vikrant Massey takes fans inside new home with fiancee Sheetal Thakur. See pic

Vikrant Massey seems to have bought a new house on Diwali. He shared a picture of the new apartment, also featuring his fiancee Sheetal Thakur.

Updated: Nov 18, 2020, 07:55 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur in their new home.

Actor Vikrant Massey gave his fans and followers a glimpse of his new home with his fiancee, actor Sheetal Thakur. The couple could be seen posing in an empty apartment, with wide smiles on their faces. “Mera ghar (My home) @sheetalthakur #shukr,” the caption of his Instagram post read. The location tag said ‘somewhere peaceful’.

Congratulatory messages poured in from their industry colleagues. Producer Ekta Kapoor dropped heart emojis on the post. Actor Arjun Bijlani commented, “Well deserved. Cheers to many more.” Actor Yami Gautam wrote, “Congratulations!!! Amazing.” Filmmaker Arati Kadav, who directed Vikrant in Cargo, commented, “Congratulations. Wish you guys a lifetime of happiness in the new house.”

 

Last month, Vikrant shared a picture of his Durga Ashtami celebration with Sheetal. The two were seen dressed in ethnic outfits, and next to them, a bunch of kids could be seen sitting and eating a Navratri-special spread.



Vikrant and Sheetal, who featured together in the first season of ALTBalaji’s web-series Broken But Beautiful, got engaged in the presence of close friends and family members in a private roka ceremony in November last year.

Also read: Shekhar Suman demands apology from those who accused him of using Sushant Singh Rajput’s death for political motives

Confirming his engagement, Vikrant had told Koimoi, “I think I would like to speak about this at the right time, but yes we had a very small private function. I would talk about marriage and everything at the right time.” In another interview during the promotions of Chhapaak, he said that he and Sheetal were planning to get married sometime in 2020.

Vikrant was most recently in Puneet Khanna’s romantic comedy Ginny Weds Sunny alongside Yami Gautam. The film got a direct-to-digital release on Netflix and got mixed reviews from critics. The Hindustan Times review called it ‘easily the worst thing to happen to both movies and weddings this year’.

Before that, Vikrant was seen in Alankrita Shrivastava’s Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare and Arati Kadav’s sci-fi film Cargo, which also released on Netflix. He will be seen next in Vinil Mathew’s Haseen Dillruba alongside Taapsee Pannu.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Abu Dhabi puts the squeeze on Imran Khan, Pakistanis in UAE feel the heat
Nov 18, 2020 07:52 IST
Chinese Covid-19 vaccine also found safe, induces immune response
Nov 18, 2020 06:09 IST
Delhi Covid-19 cases in a spiral, Noida starts random testing of capital commuters
Nov 18, 2020 07:50 IST
Bihar, bypolls: What ails the Congress today?
Nov 18, 2020 07:50 IST

latest news

Fresh crackdown against GST fraud, five more arrests take total to 30 this month
Nov 18, 2020 08:35 IST
NEET 2020: Allahabad HC notice to National Testing Agency
Nov 18, 2020 08:34 IST
Golf pioneer Jeev Milkha Singh eyes the senior circuit
Nov 18, 2020 08:35 IST
Delhi breathes better, air remains moderately polluted
Nov 18, 2020 08:30 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.