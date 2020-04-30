Sections
Home / Bollywood / Vinay Pathak on Irrfan Khan’s demise: ‘Don’t know what to say, I am devastated’

Vinay Pathak on Irrfan Khan’s demise: ‘Don’t know what to say, I am devastated’

Shocked at the untimely death of actor Irrfan Khan, actor Vinay Pathak said it was heartbreaking to know that the talented actor is no more.

Updated: Apr 30, 2020 07:57 IST

By Indo Asian News Service, Mumbai, Indo Asian News Service Mumbai

File Irrfan Khan died Wednesday, April 29, 2020, after being admitted to Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital with a colon infection. He was 54. (Victoria Will/Invision/AP)

Khosla Ka Ghosla and Bheja Fry-famed actor Vinay Pathak bid an emotional goodbye to actor Irrfan Khan, who died on Wednesday due to cancer and colon infection-related complications.

“I am very numb right now. I don’t know what to say, I am devastated. It’s really heartbreaking. I can only imagine what his wife and kids must be going through. I can’t talk much, I am sorry,” said Vinay, when we contacted him for his reaction.

 

On the subject that Irrfan’s demise is a big loss for the industry, he said: “All these are conversations. This is someone’s personal tragedy because this news has shaken his family, his friends, and people like us who were very close to him. This we will debate after one month, on what the industry has lost. In my eyes, he was one of the most gifted and talented actors today,” said Vinay.



Also read: Rishi Kapoor hospitalised, brother Randhir Kapoor says he has breathing problems

Irrfan breathed his last early on Wednesday at the age of 53. Irrfan was admitted to Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital with a colon infection earlier this week. However, unfortunately he succumbed to his ailment. The actor is survived by his wife Sutapa Sikdar and two sons Babil and Ayan.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

LIVE| Decentralisation important for empowering people in Covid-19 crisis: Rajan
Apr 30, 2020 09:21 IST
Over 1,700 Covid-19 cases in 24 hours take India’s tally to 33,050
Apr 30, 2020 08:59 IST
Antiviral drug could hold promise in fight against Covid-19: Study
Apr 30, 2020 08:43 IST
Nations that mandate TB vaccine may have lower Covid death rates
Apr 30, 2020 06:29 IST

latest news

League-by-league guide to European football’s coronavirus shutdown
Apr 30, 2020 09:23 IST
Mumbai Police’s moving tribute to Irrfan: ‘Tumko yaad rakhenge guru hum’
Apr 30, 2020 09:21 IST
People see me as emergency signing but I deserve to be at Barca:Braithwaite
Apr 30, 2020 09:19 IST
Apple makes it easy to unlock iPhone when wearing a mask with iOS 13.5 beta
Apr 30, 2020 09:17 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.