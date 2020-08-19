Sections
Vir Das to stream comedy special for charity

Vir Das all set to debut a unique unscripted homegrown comedy special in, Inside Out, created from his 30 virtual shows, proceeds of which will go to NGOs working towards Covid-19 relief.

Updated: Aug 19, 2020 17:05 IST

By Kavita Awaasthi, HT Mumbai

Vir will stream the show pay-per-view on his website.

During the lockdown, Vir Das did close to 30 paid shows which were appreciated by his fans from across the globe. The proceeds from each show were directed to different charity organisations. Now, the actor-comedian will present a comedy special in, Inside Out, created from those 30 virtual shows.

Das has collated excerpts and behind the scenes from those shows and created a new comedy, that is completely unscripted. He will stream the show pay-per-view show on his website. The proceeds from the special will be donated towards NGOs working towards Covid Relief including CRY for pandemic education, VOSD for feeding strays, HelpAge India for elderly survival kits, Doctors for You for PPE kits etc. 

Speaking about it, Das says, “In such trying times, it’s upon us individually to stand by one another. This is a small initiative on part of my team and I, to lend support to the scores of frontline workers who are battling the disease tirelessly. On one hand, the idea of the special is to bring smiles on people’s faces but we mustn’t forget those who are the real heroes of the pandemic - those who are stepping up to create a kinder world everyday. This isn’t the new normal honestly but this is a novel alternative, for now.”

