Vir Das urges celebrities to stop posting videos of Covid-19 tests: ‘You’re not the one struggling’

Actor-comedian Vir Das slammed celebrities who are posting videos of themselves getting a Covid-19 test. He said that portraying the test as a struggle is unfair to frontline workers who conduct the tests multiple times a day.

“Celebrities, please stop posting videos of your covid tests. There’s someone in a full PPE kit one foot away from you who does this 30 times a day, door to door. You’re not the one struggling. Tilting your head back 30 degrees and managing not to sneeze is not engaging content,” he wrote on Twitter.

When a Twitter user remarked that such videos would encourage fans to get tested, Vir further explained his stance. “Hear me out. Been seeing test videos for months now. Encourage people to get the test for sure. But don’t huff you just climbed a mountain. It’s a test, that came to you, at home. It sucks. Supposed to. Less for you, more for the frontline worker drenched in sweat. Thank em,” he wrote.

Recently, Vir came out with a special comedy show, Inside Out, created from his 30 virtual shows. The proceeds of the show were given towards Covid-19 relief.

Talking about the initiative, he told Hindustan Times, “In such trying times, it’s upon us individually to stand by one another. This is a small initiative on part of my team and I, to lend support to the scores of frontline workers who are battling the disease tirelessly. On one hand, the idea of the special is to bring smiles on people’s faces but we mustn’t forget those who are the real heroes of the pandemic - those who are stepping up to create a kinder world everyday. This isn’t the new normal honestly but this is a novel alternative, for now.”

