Virat Kohli accompanies wife Anushka Sharma as they visit a clinic ahead of the birth of their first child, watch

Actor Anushka Sharma and her cricketer husband, Virat Kohli, were spotted on a doctor visit on Wednesday. Anushka will give birth to her first child in January.

Updated: Dec 31, 2020, 10:49 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Anushka Sharma waves at the paparazzi.

Pictures of celebrity couple, actor Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli, visiting a clinic, have been shared online. Virat and Anushka are expecting their first child in January.

On Wednesday, the couple was spotted at a clinic twice. In one set of pictures and videos, the actor could be seen in a striped dress, while in another, she wore plain white. Later, they reportedly visited a new apartment they’ve purchased in Juhu.

 

On Wednesday, Anushka shared a magazine spread about her pregnancy. Speaking to Vogue magazine, she revealed the perks of being pregnant during the lockdown. “The pandemic has been a weird blessing in a way. Virat was around and I could keep it a secret. We only left to go to the doctor’s clinic. No one was on the streets so we couldn’t be spotted,” she said.



But with no lockdown in place anymore, Anushka is spotted frequently on doctor visits. On Wednesday, she waved at the photographers as she stepped out of her car, with Virat in tow. They both wore masks.

 

Speaking about how she will bring up her child, she said she doesn’t want to ‘raise brats’. “There are so many similarities in the way we are as people and the way we approach life. So I do think that will work for us. I’ve been thinking about it before I even became a parent. Conditioning is the most important role in how we see the world. I come from a progressive background, so that will always be a part of our home. Love is the underlying factor in our home, and what’s important to us is that our child be respectful of people. You have to create that value structure. We don’t want to raise brats,” she said.

Also read: Anushka Sharma poses with baby bump, shares how she and Virat Kohli could hide pregnancy: ‘Pandemic was a weird blessing’

Anushka has said that she plans on returning to work four months after her delivery. Virat, meanwhile, is on paternity leave from the Indian Cricket Team, which is touring Australia.

