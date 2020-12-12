Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma feature in top 25 of global Instagram influencers list

Power couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have made it to a list of top Instagram influencers worldwide, compiled by global data collection and analysis platform, Hype Auditor. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone also featured in the top 50.

The report ranked the top 1,000 Instagram accounts by quality of audience and the authentic engagement that they can drive to create awareness, to empower, inspire or impact people through their voice and clout. Football player Cristiano Ronaldo topped the list, with an authentic engagement of 4.5 million per post.

Virat was the highest-ranking Indian on the list, at the eleventh position, while PM Narendra Modi was ranked seventeenth. Anushka was at number 24 on the list, with an authentic engagement of 2.6 million per post. Katrina and Deepika were the only other Indian celebrities to make it to the top 50, and were ranked 43rd and 49th, respectively.

Virat and Anushka, who celebrated their third wedding anniversary earlier this week, are expecting their first child. The baby is due in January, they announced on Instagram in August.

Also read | Sunny Leone reacts to Bihar student claiming he is her and Emraan Hashmi’s son: ‘Way to dream big’

Anushka was last seen on the big screen in Aanand L Rai’s Zero, alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif, and has not yet signed her next project as an actor. Talking about her hiatus from films, she had told Grazia, “I was on autopilot, and it got exhausting. There was a period when I was shooting two films simultaneously. I made choices that weren’t necessarily healthy. I needed to try other things, things that didn’t fit into the schedule that I had found myself getting accustomed to for such a long time.”

Meanwhile, Anushka had her hands full with her production ventures, including the Amazon Prime Video series Paatal Lok and Netflix film Bulbbul, which came out this year. Recently, she has also been clicked at studios in Mumbai, shooting for advertisements.

Follow @htshowbiz for more