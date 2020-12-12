Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Bollywood / Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma feature in top 25 of global Instagram influencers list

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma feature in top 25 of global Instagram influencers list

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, were the only Indians to feature in the top 25 of a global Instagram influencers list compiled by Hype Auditor.

Updated: Dec 12, 2020, 20:10 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma featured in the top 25 of a list of global Instagram influencers.

Power couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have made it to a list of top Instagram influencers worldwide, compiled by global data collection and analysis platform, Hype Auditor. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone also featured in the top 50.

The report ranked the top 1,000 Instagram accounts by quality of audience and the authentic engagement that they can drive to create awareness, to empower, inspire or impact people through their voice and clout. Football player Cristiano Ronaldo topped the list, with an authentic engagement of 4.5 million per post.

Virat was the highest-ranking Indian on the list, at the eleventh position, while PM Narendra Modi was ranked seventeenth. Anushka was at number 24 on the list, with an authentic engagement of 2.6 million per post. Katrina and Deepika were the only other Indian celebrities to make it to the top 50, and were ranked 43rd and 49th, respectively.

Virat and Anushka, who celebrated their third wedding anniversary earlier this week, are expecting their first child. The baby is due in January, they announced on Instagram in August.

Also read | Sunny Leone reacts to Bihar student claiming he is her and Emraan Hashmi’s son: ‘Way to dream big’

Anushka was last seen on the big screen in Aanand L Rai’s Zero, alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif, and has not yet signed her next project as an actor. Talking about her hiatus from films, she had told Grazia, “I was on autopilot, and it got exhausting. There was a period when I was shooting two films simultaneously. I made choices that weren’t necessarily healthy. I needed to try other things, things that didn’t fit into the schedule that I had found myself getting accustomed to for such a long time.”

Meanwhile, Anushka had her hands full with her production ventures, including the Amazon Prime Video series Paatal Lok and Netflix film Bulbbul, which came out this year. Recently, she has also been clicked at studios in Mumbai, shooting for advertisements.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Farmers’ leaders to go on hunger strike on Dec 14 as protests intensify
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar
Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar meets farmers’ leaders from Haryana
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
Why BJP believes there’s ‘opportunity to grow independently’ in Andhra
by Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
Not accountable to home minister: TMC hits out on summons over Nadda attack
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Deepali Sharma

latest news

Virat and Anushka feature in top 25 of global Instagram influencers list
by HT Entertainment Desk
Meet a young man on a mission to listen to your thoughts and relieve some of the lockdown loneliness
by Prachi Bari
Schools in Pune will not reopen till January 3
by Abhay Khairnar
Against involuntary methods of family planning, Centre tells SC
by Asian News International | Posted by Deepali Sharma
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.