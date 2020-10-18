Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma gaze lovingly at each other as they take a dip in the sea. See pic

Cricketer Virat Kohli shared a sweet photo with his wife, actor Anushka Sharma, on Instagram. His Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) teammate AB de Villiers captured them in silhouette, taking a dip in the sea and gazing lovingly into each other’s eyes.

Virat captioned the picture with heart and sunset emojis. The post crossed a million likes within minutes, with compliments pouring in in the comments section. “Everything in this picture is so perfect,” one fan wrote. “Wah kaptaan sahab (Wow, captain) full on romance,” another commented, along with fire and heart emojis. “Relationship goals,” a third fan wrote.

Virat and Anushka are expecting their first child in January next year. They shared the happy news on Instagram, along with the caption, “And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021.”

Last month, Anushka said that motherhood was ‘humbling’. Sharing a picture of herself, she wrote on Instagram, “Nothing is more real & humbling than experiencing creation of life in you. When this is not in your control then really what is?” Virat showered love on the photo and commented, “My whole world in one frame.”

Currently, the couple is in the UAE for the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Anushka is often spotted in the stands, cheering for Virat and his team. On Saturday, she joined cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal’s fiancee, YouTuber Dhanashree Verma, in cheering for RCB.

Earlier this month, Anushka was seen clapping for Virat and even blowing kisses at him as he hit a half-century against Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Recently, Anushka took umbrage when former cricketer Sunil Gavaskar made a reference to her during a match commentary. He talked about Virat’s batting and said that he practised only to Anushka’s bowling during the lockdown, referring to a viral video of them playing cricket on their terrace in May.

Anushka hit out in her Instagram stories, calling the comments ‘distasteful’. “That, Mr Gavaskar, your message is distasteful is a fact but I would love for you to explain why you thought of making such a sweeping statement on a wife accusing her for her husband’s game? I’m sure over the years you have respected the private lives of every cricketer while commentating on the game. Don’t you think you should have equal amount of respect for me and us?” she asked.

