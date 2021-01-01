Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma celebrate New Year with Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic. See photos

Virat Kohli shared a glimpse of his New Year celebrations with Anushka Sharma. They were joined by Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic and a few other friends for an intimate dinner.

“Friends who test negative together spend positive time together! Nothing like a get together with friends in a safe environment. May this year bring a lot of hope, joy, happiness and good health. Stay safe! #HappyNewYear2021,” Virat wrote on Instagram, sharing photos from the get-together.

One of the pictures was a group photo of everyone posing at the dinner table, while the other was one of Virat and Anushka. She looked gorgeous in a short printed dress and radiated a pregnancy glow.

Hardik also shared the group picture on his Instagram page and wrote, “A get together with friends to bring in the year. All duly tested and safe. Happy new year to you all. @natasastankovic__ @virat.kohli @anushkasharma.”

Natasa shared a picture with Hardik from the intimate bash, in which he had one arm around her and held her hand with his other hand. “Happy New Year #2021 #grateful @hardikpandya93,” she captioned her Instagram post.

Virat and Anushka are expecting their first child this month. In a recent interview with Vogue, she talked about the parenting techniques they will implement and how they will teach their child to be respectful towards others.

“There are so many similarities in the way we are as people and the way we approach life. So I do think that will work for us. I’ve been thinking about it before I even became a parent. Conditioning is the most important role in how we see the world. I come from a progressive background, so that will always be a part of our home. Love is the underlying factor in our home, and what’s important to us is that our child be respectful of people. You have to create that value structure. We don’t want to raise brats,” she said.

