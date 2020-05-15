Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma’s wedding portrait in living room catches attention of their fans. See pics

Anushka Sharma has shared a glimpse of her living room as she sat to watch her web show, Paatal Lok. While the television shows the first episode in progress, the wedding portrait of Anushka and cricketer husband Virat Kohli is what caught fans’ attention.

Anushka shared a picture from her living room on Instagram with the caption, “Sab lok ke sab log ab dekh rahe hai #PaatalLok. Go watch. Streaming NOW on @primevideoin.” The actor can be seen laughing in front of the camera as she settles in front of the TV for the show. A sketch of Anushka and Virat’s wedding portrait is kept on the slab below the TV. Two male and female superhero figurines are also placed on either side.

Anushka’s fans couldn’t stop marvelling at the wedding portrait. A fan wrote, “The photo below the TV set.” Another commented, “Woh nice caricatures, awww.” One more wrote, “Shaadi ka tasveer mast hai (the wedding picture is awesome).”

Anushka and Virat had tied the knot on December 11, 2017 in a private wedding ceremony in Italy. Only a few close family members and friends were part of the nuptials.

Produced by Anushka’s Clean Slate Films and created by Sudip Sharma, Paatal Lok released on Amazon Prime Video on May 15. The Hindustan Times review of the show read, “Paatal Lok is a stunning achievement on virtually every level, and despite all its similarities to the path-breaking Sacred Games — it is also a cop show with mythological overtones — it is perhaps the most confident step in the evolution of Indian streaming since Amazon’s own Made in Heaven.”

Directed by Avinash Arun and Prosit Roy, the web show boasts of an ensemble cast of Jaideep Ahlawat, Neeraj Kabi, Gul Panag, Ishwak Singh, Abhishek Banerjee, Swastika Mukherjee and Niharika Lyra Dutt.

