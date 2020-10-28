Virat Kohli asks Anushka Sharma from the field if she has eaten, watch their cute exchange

Cricketer Virat Kohli’s sweet exchange with his wife, actor Anushka Sharma, is going viral. In a video, he is seen on the field as he gestures to her, asking if she has eaten. She gave him a thumbs-up from the stands. They are then seen having a brief conversation through hand gestures.

The video is from the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), which is taking place in the UAE. Anushka came to cheer for Virat and his team Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in their match against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Sunday. She was seen in a red dress and large golden hoop earrings.

Anushka is often spotted in the stands during RCB’s matches. Earlier this month, she was seen clapping for Virat and even blowing kisses at him as he hit a half-century against CSK.

Virat and Anushka are expecting their first child in January. They shared the happy news on Instagram, along with the caption, “And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021.”

Last month, Anushka said that motherhood was ‘humbling’. Sharing a picture of herself, she wrote on Instagram, “Nothing is more real & humbling than experiencing creation of life in you. When this is not in your control then really what is?” Virat showered love on the photo and commented, “My whole world in one frame.”

Recently, Virat shared a picture of him and Anushka, taking a dip in the sea. The photo, a silhouette, was captured by his RCB teammate AB de Villiers.

Anushka was last seen on the big screen in 2018 in Aanand L Rai’s Zero, which also starred Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. Though she has not announced her next project as an actor yet, she has been busy with her production ventures, such as Amazon Prime Video series Paatal Lok and Netflix original film Bulbbul.

