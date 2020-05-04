Virat Kohli, Ayushmann Khurrana, Kriti Sanon, Sara Ali Khan come together for video against fake news

Virat Kohli, Ayushmann Khurrana, Kriti Sanon and Sara Ali Khan on Monday pledged support in the fight against fake forwards on social media, saying the nation needs to play together to win this battle.

“All of you support us with such fervour when we play for the nation. But now the nation needs you, me, all of us to play for it. Will you do your bit?,” Kohli said in a tweet on his handle with the hashtag #MatKarForward.

Along with the tweet, the 31-year-old also shared a video in which he is seen alongside the Bollywood actors, who are all talking about the menace of fake forwards on social media platforms. The video shows the actors and the cricketer all sitting around a dining table but their segments have been digitally patched together. All four of them are in lockdown with their respective families.

The video was shot by the cast and edited by the director at their respective homes, following the government’s social distancing guidelines and Covid-19 norms, the statement said.

The video was commissioned by TikTok. The campaign will go live on DD and other television channels and social media handles starting Monday. The government had asked social media companies to place more checks in order to curb the spread of misleading content that could cause harm to the society in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak. It had also asked these platforms to remove rogue messages spreading misinformation and weakening the government’s efforts to fight against the coronavirus.

Earlier on Sunday, Virat and Ayushmann also took part in the iForIndia concert which raised more than Rs 3 crore for coronavirus relief. Ayushmann recited a poem and sang a couple of his songs. Virat thanked healthcare workers for their services and called them superheroes.

