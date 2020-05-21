Virat Kohli is not okay with Karan Wahi laughing at his dinosaur video by Anushka Sharma: ‘Tujhe badi hasi aa rahi hai saale’

Cricket star Virat Kohli’s latest video has tickled all his fans, including TV actor Karan Wahi but he is not too happy. The video, shared by his wife and actor Anushka Sharma, shows him walking like a dinosaur inside their home and screeching at the top of his lungs.

The couple’s friends could not believe how crazy things are getting inside the Kohli-Sharma household. Karan could not stop laughing either and left many ‘rolling on floor laughing’ emojis on Anushka’s post. But Virat spotted his comment and was not very thrilled at Karan laughing at his expense.

“@karanwahi tujhe badi hassi aa rahi hai saale (you are laughing to much),” Virat replied to Karan’s comment. The cricketer’s comment left his fans in splits. Virat’s comment was like 19,000 times. Virat and Karan have been friends for years. Karan was also once a cricketer and played for the U-19 trials for Delhi with Virat.

Other celebrities who commented on the post were Ranveer Singh who simply wrote ‘whut’. Kajal Agarwal and others also commented. Anushka’s brother Karnesh wrote, “This lockdown is bringing all kind of creatures outside @anushkasharma.” She replied, “It’s better these creatures come out than us going out.”

Anushka and Karnesh are currently enjoying the success of their Amazon Prime Original show Paatal Lok. “I’m overwhelmed with the love and adulation that the audience and critics have showered on our labour of love Paatal Lok. The success of Paatal Lok is because of its content. In today’s day and age, superlative content is truly the most important yardstick and (her brother) Karnesh and I, at (their production house) Clean Slate Filmz, have always looked to give the audience something that they might have never seen before,” Anushka said.

“As a producer who is also an actor, I have only tried to entertain through innovative, highly engaging and clutter-breaking storytelling,” she said.

