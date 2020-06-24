Virat Kohli reviews Anushka Sharma and Karnesh Sharma’s Bulbbul: ‘Bhai behen on fire’

Cricket star Virat Kohli has watched and loved his wife Anushka Sharma’s latest production, Bulbbul. The Netflix horror film was released on Wednesday.

Virat took to Instagram to shower praise on the movie. “Loved this moving story told in a brilliant way. Bhai behen on fire @anushkasharma @kans26. Out now please don’t miss it guys. @officialcsfilms,” he captioned his post which included the film’s poster.

Bulbbul is Anushka and her brother Karnesh’s latest production after the grand success of Paatal Lok. Virat had written about that show as well. “Having watched the whole season of PAATAL LOK a while ago, I knew it’s a masterpiece of story telling, screenplay and tremendous acting. Now having seen how people loved it too, just confirmed how I saw the show. Proud of my love @anushkasharma for producing sucha gripping series and believing in her team along with our bhaiji @kans26 . Well done brother,” he had written.

Bulbbul is director by Anvita Dutt and features Tripti Dimri, Rahul Bose, and Avinash Tiwary in pivotal roles. Anushka said the movie is dipped in folklore. “From the moment I heard ‘Bulbbul’, we immediately wanted to produce it. It is a fascinating, captivating, cinematic story dipped in folklore which we instantly fell in love with. Anvita’s storytelling is extremely unique and with ‘Bulbbul’ she is giving audiences something really clutter-breaking,” Anushka told IANS.

The Hindustan Times review of Bulbbul reads, “Because the characters are so thinly written and the surprises so carelessly telegraphed, Dutt’s film is forced to rely more heavily on technical details...I admire the fact that producers Anushka Sharma and her brother Karnesh are continuing to champion genre cinema, despite falling short of expectations more often than not. The disappointment is only amplified because the sibling duo’s brilliant Paatal Lok is still so fresh in our minds. But even though Bulbbul never quite takes flight, neither does it fall to its death. It’s no Mrs Serial Killer. But it isn’t Sacred Games either.”

