Virat Kohli reviews Anushka Sharma's Paatal Lok, says 'Proud of my love for producing such a gripping series'. See pic

Virat Kohli has penned an appreciation post for wife Anushka Sharma’s new web show, Paatal Lok.

Updated: May 16, 2020 12:35 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Virat Kohli has finished watching at Anushka Sharma’s Paatal Lok.

Cricketer Virat Kohli has watched wife Anushka Sharma’s latest production, Paatal Lok, and seems to be very impressed with the crime thriller. The Team India captain penned a note on Instagram for the show’s cast and crew, and shared it along with a picture of himself watching the show.

Virat wrote, “Having watched the whole season of PAATAL LOK a while ago, I knew it’s a masterpiece of story telling, screenplay and tremendous acting. Now having seen how people loved it too, just confirmed how I saw the show. Proud of my love @anushkasharma for producing sucha gripping series and believing in her team along with our bhaiji @kans26 . Well done brother.”

The post received more than 483000 ‘likes’ within a few minutes including one from Anushka herself. The actor had recently shared a glimpse of her virtual success party with her team. She shared a screenshot of the many chat windows as the team came together to talk about the positive response to the show.

The show stars actors Neeraj Kabi, Jaideep Ahlawat, Gul Panag, Swastika Mukherjee and Abhishek Bannerjee. Produced by Anushka’s Clean Slate Films and created by Sudip Sharma, the edge of the seat thriller show is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.



Also read: Paatal Lok review: Anushka Sharma’s show is Amazon’s black-hearted yet brave answer to Sacred Games

Jaideep essays the role of Hathiram Chaudhary, a washed-out police officer in Delhi who is put on an extremely high-profile case. “It is an incredible honour to be a part of a series that does not shy away from bringing out the dark side of these uncertain times,” Jaideep said.

Also read: Paatal Lok: Anushka Sharma, Abhishek Banerjee, Jaideep Ahlawat hold a virtual celebration amid lockdown

(With IANS inputs)

