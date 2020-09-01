Sections
Virat Kohli says he and wife Anushka Sharma ‘are looking forward to third member joining the clan’, says it’s an ‘incredible feeling’

Actor Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli recently announced that they were expecting their first child together. In a new interview, Virat has spoken about times spent with Anushka during coronavirus pandemic and turning a father.

Updated: Sep 01, 2020 13:44 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli made the announcement earlier in August this year.

Actor Anushka Sharma and her cricketer husband Virat Kohli recently announced that they were expecting their first child together. In a new interview to RCB Bold Diaries, on the YouTube channel of the IPL team he represents, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Virat revealed his feelings about becoming a father.

Talking about embracing parenthood, he mentioned how when they announced it, they were showered with love. “It is an incredible feeling. It puts things into perspective for you. It is a beautiful feeling. It is difficult to describe how you feel, but when we found it, we were over the moon. When we announced, the kind of love that was showered on us it was amazing. People were genuinely so emotional and happy for us. We are looking forward to the third member joining the clan.”

 

He also spoke about how coronavirus was the reason why Anushka and he got to spend so much time with each other. He said: “Anushka and myself were home, we never got so much time to be together, to be honest, since the time we started seeing each other. This was the longest we got to spend together. Just being home, just being in your own home with the person you love, you couldn’t ask for anything better.”



Five days back, Anushka had taken to Instagram to make the big announcement. She had written, “And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021” sharing a picture of them together. It showed her with a baby bump. The announcement followed another celebrity announcement in August. Actor couple, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, too are expecting their second baby together.

After being in a relationship for many years, Anushka and Virat had tied the knot in a low-key ceremony in Italy in December 2017.

