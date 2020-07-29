Virat Kohli says he baked the first cake in his life for Anushka Sharma on her birthday: ‘She loved it’

Cricketer Virat Kohli credits his evolution as a human being to marrying actor Anushka Sharma. Virat was speaking to teammate Mayank Agarwal on Open Nets with Mayank.

He said, “I give Anushka full credit for making me see a different side of things altogether. I’m so grateful that Anushka is my life partner as she made me realise a lot of things that are to do with the larger picture.”

Virat continued, “My responsibility as a player, my responsibility with who I am today, what that brings along with it. Setting an example for people in the right manner. All these things have come from Anushka. If I hadn’t met Anushka I might not have changed as I was not an open person and was very rigid and she’s made me change as a person for good.”

Asked about his standout quarantine story, Virat said that the highlight was when he baked a cake for the first time on Anushka’s birthday. “I baked a cake for the first time in my life on Anushka’s birthday, so that will be a standout quarantine story for me,” he said. “I had never done baking in my life, and I was able to do it properly in my first attempt. She told me that she loved the cake and it was very special.”

In an earlier interaction with Vogue, Anushka spoke about how infrequently she’d get to see Virat when they first started dating. Anushka said, “People assume when I’m visiting Virat or when he is visiting me that it’s a holiday, but it’s really not. One person is always working.” She said that sometimes, their trips to each other means just ‘one meal together’. “In fact, during the first six months of our marriage, we spent 21 days together. Yes, I actually calculated. So when I visit him overseas, it’s to squeeze in that one meal together. It’s precious time for us,” she added.

