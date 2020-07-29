Sections
Home / Bollywood / Virat Kohli says he baked the first cake in his life for Anushka Sharma on her birthday: ‘She loved it’

Virat Kohli says he baked the first cake in his life for Anushka Sharma on her birthday: ‘She loved it’

Virat Kohli has said that prior to meeting Anushka Sharma, he wasn’t a very open person. The cricketer said his wife made him see the larger picture.

Updated: Jul 29, 2020 18:40 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma tied the knot in 2017.

Cricketer Virat Kohli credits his evolution as a human being to marrying actor Anushka Sharma. Virat was speaking to teammate Mayank Agarwal on Open Nets with Mayank.

He said, “I give Anushka full credit for making me see a different side of things altogether. I’m so grateful that Anushka is my life partner as she made me realise a lot of things that are to do with the larger picture.”

Virat continued, “My responsibility as a player, my responsibility with who I am today, what that brings along with it. Setting an example for people in the right manner. All these things have come from Anushka. If I hadn’t met Anushka I might not have changed as I was not an open person and was very rigid and she’s made me change as a person for good.”

Asked about his standout quarantine story, Virat said that the highlight was when he baked a cake for the first time on Anushka’s birthday. “I baked a cake for the first time in my life on Anushka’s birthday, so that will be a standout quarantine story for me,” he said. “I had never done baking in my life, and I was able to do it properly in my first attempt. She told me that she loved the cake and it was very special.”



Also read: Anushka Sharma on Virat Kohli: ‘During the first six months of our marriage, we spent 21 days together’

In an earlier interaction with Vogue, Anushka spoke about how infrequently she’d get to see Virat when they first started dating. Anushka said, “People assume when I’m visiting Virat or when he is visiting me that it’s a holiday, but it’s really not. One person is always working.” She said that sometimes, their trips to each other means just ‘one meal together’. “In fact, during the first six months of our marriage, we spent 21 days together. Yes, I actually calculated. So when I visit him overseas, it’s to squeeze in that one meal together. It’s precious time for us,” she added.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

BJP MP Pragya Thakur claims she is getting threatening phone calls; FIR filed
Jul 29, 2020 19:26 IST
BJP playing game to strengthen base in Punjab: Brahmpura
Jul 29, 2020 19:24 IST
Nirav Modi’s son moves HC, challenges confiscation of trust properties
Jul 29, 2020 19:22 IST
US, Australia see key role for India in Indo-Pacific security
Jul 29, 2020 19:21 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.