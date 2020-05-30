Sections
Home / Bollywood / ‘Viruses reach humans due to exploitation of nature’

‘Viruses reach humans due to exploitation of nature’

Randeep Hooda talks about the fake news regarding Uttarakhand Forest Fire and how false news have a ripple effect

Updated: May 30, 2020 02:16 IST

By Kavita Awaasthi,

Randeep has also been raising funds, through an organisation called Claw, via crowdfunding, for guides and drivers in the forest reserves

With a lot of fake news out there, Randeep Hooda, a nature lover has called out the false news about forest fires in Uttarakhand. In a tweet, he mentioned that “Forest fires are a natural phenomenon that rejuvenates the forest & they happen every year..as per my research, this year #forestfires have been relatively low in #Uttarakhand so far..pls don’t compare them to Australia & the Amazon & spread panic.”

 

Randeep says, “There are natural and man-made fires to rejuvenate grassland for herbivorous. With a lot of depressing news out there today- from Covid-19 to the situations of the migrants to the cyclone in India, we didn’t this false news to add to the chaos. Untrue things have a ripple effect. Yes, fires can get out of hand, but this year, it isn’t the case. I called up few friends and found out the truth as it was worrisome. I felt strongly about so I spoke up. And people should be careful of what they hear or think is news. Verify first.”

The actor has also been raising funds, through an organisation called Claw, via crowdfunding, for guides and drivers in the Tadoba Forest reserve and now for Dudhwa National Park. “We are working with a Facebook group called CLAW, it is not an NGO, to crowd fund money for guides and drivers as while the forest department is looking after their daily wagers and staff, they are unable to help guides and drivers as their livelihood is dependent on tourists in the area. We all have to do our bit. No one person or government can do everything,” he says.



 

Hooda loves nature photography and hopes that as a race, we realise how important the environment is. “Which is why I try to conserve through photography. People who are not in touch with nature can feel for our surroundings and then want to protect it. Nature has certain protection shields in place but when we deforest, the deadly viruses reach us. VIruses reach humans due to exploitation of nature. We have to come together and save our jungles and bio diversity,” he says.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

‘Viruses reach humans due to exploitation of nature’
May 30, 2020 02:16 IST
Ahmedabad couple tests Covid positive in Panchkula
May 30, 2020 02:18 IST
51-year-old man becomes Ludhiana’s eight Covid-19 casualty
May 30, 2020 02:07 IST
Delhi HC ruling on repealed graft law provision may affect CBI case against Hooda
May 30, 2020 01:57 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.