Vishal Bhardwaj denies interfering in Meghna Gulzar’s Talvar: ‘I only went on sets once’

Filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj has refuted the claim that he directed Irrfan Khan-starrer Talvar, not Meghna Gulzar, insisting that he went on the sets only once. Recently, author Harinder Sikka has claimed that Meghna did not direct it. Meghna made 2018 film Raazi, based on Harinder’s book Calling Sehmat, with Alia Bhatt in the lead.

Vishal tweeted, “I only went on the sets of Talvar once, on the muhurat to break the coconut and have gulab jamun Smiling face with smiling eyes. Talvar was directed by @meghnagulzar and it was out and out her creation. Anyone who refutes this is misinformed. @JungleePictures #PritiShahani @PritiShahani.”

He added, “She has proved her creative prowess again with the beautiful Raazi and the brave Chhapaak.”

Claiming he was being targeted as he is an outsider in the film industry, Harinder told Republic TV, “It is not the only one, what did Meghna do further! Chhapaak. She took away that poor writer – the lawyer in Delhi, her credit away. Ask Ravi Tandon (Raveena Tandon’s father) about what happened. There is a history of mafia operating. I have nothing against nobody, it’s not my profession. This happens because I was an outsider.”

In another interview with the entertainment portal Beyond Bollywood, Harinder said, “Gulzar had taken a promise from me that I will make Meghna the director. He had pleaded saying that my daughter hasn’t worked for four years since Talvar [2015]. This story [Calling Sehmat] was strong to make anybody a successful director, provided nothing was changed. I signed a deal with Junglee Pictures, Priti Shahani – former president, Junglee Pictures. The deal was signed under the condition that It would be directed only by Meghna or else, I won’t sell the book rights. The deal was done. We had clear understanding that she will not change anything. Meghna was struggling after Talvar [2015] and the reason behind this was that the market was abuzz that Talvar wasn’t made by her but by Vishal Bhardwaj. I asked Bhardwaj this question, he simply said, “This is my gurudakshina [repaying one’s teacher] to my guru [Gulzar]”. Vishal’s name was removed by Meghna to grab all credit.”

He also said, “Gulzar wanted it to come two months after the release of Raazi so that the entire credit went to Meghna Gulzar. Penguin were upset with me because they had a contract with me, not with Junglee Pictures. They had meticulously planned everything just to relaunch Meghna Gulzar and in the bargain do another Sushant. They wanted to make me a case study like Sushant Singh Rajput.”

