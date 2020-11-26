Vishal’s next with Anand Shankar titled Enemy, Arya to play the antagonist

Actors Arya and Vishal are joining hands for the second time after a hiatus of nine years for filmmaker Anand Shankar’s upcoming Tamil action-thriller which has been titled Enemy, its makers have revealed. This film will feature Arya in the role of the antagonist.

Vishal took to Twitter to announce the title and also confirm that Arya will play the ‘Enemy’ in the film. “It’s final. My best friend @arya_offl is now my “ENEMY”. We have no choice, except to fight it out in a battle of epic proportion. Gonna be good. GB (sic)”.

It has also been confirmed that Mirnalini Ravi will play the female lead while Prakash Raj will be seen in a pivotal role. This will be Anand’s fourth directorial project. His last release was Vijay Deverakonda starrer Tamil-Telugu political drama, NOTA.

Meanwhile, Arya is currently shooting for his upcoming boxing-based film, Salpetta. Arya has undergone drastic physical transformation in preparation for his character.

Arya recently took to Twitter to share a video in which he’s seen squatting 150 kg. He wrote he’s getting ready for the final showdown with actor Kalai for his next project with Ranjith. The final schedule of the project, which has been shot over the last 12 months in bits and pieces, resumed recently. Arya also awaits the release of children’s film Teddy, which also stars his wife Sayyeshaa. Teddy, which is centered on a talking teddy bear and its relationship with a police officer, has been directed by Sakthi Soundarajan.

Vishal, on the other hand, is waiting for the release of his upcoming Tamil action film, Chakra. The film also stars Shraddha Srinath.

