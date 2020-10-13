Vivek Agnihotri talks about Bollywood destroying Indian culture, Nikhil Dwivedi reminds him they did Hate Story together

There is never a dull day in Bollywood. A day after top Bollywood producers went to court and sued some television news channels over use of derogatory language in their coverage, filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri tweeted about how Bollywood has destroyed Indian culture. Actor and filmmaker Nikhil Dwivedi had a funny take on it and reminded him of his own film, Hate Story.

Vivek tweeted: “Can the public sue Bollywood for destroying music, lyrics, language, art, creativity, social fabric and culture of India?” A Twitter user reminded him of Hate Story and said: “Sir, yeh thoda zyada ho gaya. Why was Hate Story a hit? Because you made it or because people watched it? And by your own admission, the success of hate story brought in producers for you to make movies you believed in.”

Vivek replied saying that the film helped him reinvent himself. He wrote back: “Hate Story was made on the same exploitative and titillating template of Bollywood which believes the audience is dumb and somehow make fool of them. Producers came but I never quit all those films and reinvented myself.”

Nikhil, who incidentally starred in Hate Story along with Bengali actor Paoli Dam and Gulshan Devaiah, was quick to ask Vivek to not speak further on the film as they would soon be trolled. He wrote jokingly, “Sirrrrrrr You and I made #HateStory together. Bahut trolling hogi hamari shant ho jaao (we will be trolled a lot, calm down).”

sought directions against two TV channels — Republic TV and Times Now — along with their executive editors and other journalists to refrain from making or publishing irresponsible, derogatory and defamatory remarks against Bollywood as a whole and members of the industry.

Also read: Kangana Ranaut calls Bollywood a gutter as film producers file suit against news channels: ‘File a case on me also’

Four Bollywood industry associations and 34 leading Bollywood producers on Monday filed a lawsuit in the Delhi High Court against “media trials of Bollywood personalities”, for calling them names and painting the entire “Bollywood as criminals” and sought action against them in the fresh fallout of the Sushant Singh Rajput death case investigation. They sought directions against two TV channels — Republic TV and Times Now — along with their executive editors and other journalists to refrain from making or publishing irresponsible, derogatory and defamatory remarks against Bollywood as a whole and members of the industry.

Follow @htshowbiz on Twitter