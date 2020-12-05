Vivek Oberoi: I think of myself as a guy who does not do stereotypical stuff

Vivek Oberoi was one of the first few actors who decided to dabble with OTT way back in 2016 when the concept of digital platform was still in a very nascent stage. Cut to 2020 and the pandemic, as the OTTs have become a prominent segment of entertainment in the country, the actor is happy to have been a pioneer in that way.

“I have never shied away from taking risks. That was the same case when I decided to do Inside Edge. When people didn’t know how it would pan out and how it would be received. People didn’t even know what it was completely. I kind of think of myself as a guy who does not do the stereotypical stuff. Right from when I refused to be launched as an actor by my father in the film industry. That was the typical thought process that time and I kind of did not subscribe to it,” he says.

Oberoi has been a part of the two seasons of cricket-based web series Inside Edge. Other than the web space, the actor is now focusing on his stint as a film producer as well. And he shares that even the kind of roles that he is getting as an actor are varied, much to his liking.

“I am enjoying the edgy and different films. I am very fortunate that suddenly I have been flooded with all these interesting scripts. And I feel taking some time off and revaluating what I want to do, both as an actor and as a producer has been very helpful to me. I have optioned some books of Indian and international authors. It is really about going the whole hog as a creative person. I am acting, I am producing and it is very exciting,” the 44-year-old says.

One of his productions includes horror film, Rosie The Saffron Chapter, which he also stars in and Oberoi is gung ho about returning to this genre.

“I had never done anything in the supernatural space after Kaal (2005). I have never really explored this genre well and to get back to it with a story which is like an urban legend was very exciting for me,” he adds.