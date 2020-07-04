Vivek Oberoi on being called ‘nepotism born’: ‘Unfair when people make uninformed comments like this’

Actor Vivek Oberoi has reacted after he was called a ‘product of nepotism’ by a Twitter user. He said such comments ‘can brush away years of struggle and perseverance’.

Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta had recently shared a collage of veteran actors who made it in Bollywood despite not being connected to the industry. A fan made some additions to his post and nominated Randeep Hooda, Sushant Singh Rajput, Shiney Ahuja and Vivek as the younger ‘outsider’ actors. Another Twitter user wrote, “Vivek Oberoi is a nepotism born.”

Sanjay replied to the tweet, defending Vivek. “What absolute nonsense. Do you have any idea what all he did to bag Ramu’s COMPANY? His Dad had no role to play in it. And his performance... definitely one of the best debuts of all time. @vivekoberoi,” he wrote. Vivek is the son of actor Suresh Oberoi.

Vivek thanked Sanjay for defending him. “Thank you Gups for standing up for the truth. Many of us chose the harder path and believed in sheer talent and merit. It feels unfair when people make uninformed comments like this, one such comment can brush away years of struggle and perseverance,” he wrote in a tweet.

The actor’s fans also defended him. “Some people just wants to demean people’s struggle by their silly comments and spread #FakeNews in such large volume, that people starts believing it. @vivekoberoi didn’t born with silver spoon. And then this extremely talented actor’s career was destroyed by a arrogant actor,” wrote one. “We all know that you are not like that. God Bless You,” wrote another.

Vivek told Hindustan Times in an interview last year that when he was starting off, he rejected a film which was backed by his father and was written by director duo Abbas-Mustan. Instead, he opted for an unconventional debut with Company and then he never really stuck to a particular genre be it crimes dramas, comedies or romantic films.

“The trend was that beta vilayat se padhayi karke ayega aur papa ek rocket ki tarah use launch karenge (The trend was the son would come back after receiving education abroad and his father would launch him like a rocket). And the trend was that you would make a complete showreel of a film in which you would show your dancing, riding horses, wearing designer clothes and romance girls. I had crises of conscience and opted out of the whole golden spoon being handed out to me,” Vivek had said.

The debate around nepotism was rekindled after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput on June 14. He died by suicide at his Mumbai home at the age of 34.

