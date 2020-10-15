Vivek Oberoi’s house searched by police as brother-in-law Aditya Alva absconding in Sandalwood drugs case

Vivek Oberoi’s home in Mumbai was raided by the Bengaluru Police on Thursday in the Sandalwood drugs case. The actor’s brother-in-law, Aditya Alva, is an accused in the case which involves drugs being allegedly supplied to celebrities in the Kannada film industry, popularly known as Sandalwood.

Aditya, the son of former Karnataka minister late Jeevaraj Alva, has been absconding since he was accused of being a part of the drug racket that includes drug peddlers, rave party organisers and Kannada celebrities.

Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of Bengaluru Police, told NDTV, “Aditya Alva is absconding. Vivek Oberoi is his relative and we got some information that Alva is there. So we wanted to check. So a court warrant was obtained and Crime Branch team has gone to his house in Mumbai.”

Police officials arrive at Vivek Oberoi’s house in Mumbai. ( Varinder Chawla )

It has been alleged that many of the accused in the Sandalwood drugs case attended rave parties held at a farmhouse near Hebbal Lake, owned by Aditya. Those arrested in the case include Kannada actors Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjanaa Galrani.

Meanwhile, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is conducting an investigation into a potential drug racket in Bollywood. The agency stumbled upon the industry’s alleged drug links while probing the drugs angle in the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.

Last month, the NCB issued summons to top actors including Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh. Their phones were seized by the agency for further investigation. Unconfirmed reports suggest that the names of other Bollywood celebrities also came up during the investigation.

Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her brother, Showik Chakraborty, were arrested by the NCB last month for procuring drugs. While she was released on bail earlier this month after spending nearly a month in jail, his bail application was denied.

