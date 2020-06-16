Vivek Oberoi shares details of Sushant Singh Rajput’s funeral, calls it a ‘wake-up call’ for film industry

Vivek Oberoi has shared heartbreaking details of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s funeral, whose last rites were performed on Sunday in the presence of his immediate family members and a few friends. Vivek penned a note about how “the pain in his father’s eyes was unbearable” and added that the film industry needs to become a better place where “talent is nurtured and not crushed”.

Vivek wrote, “Being at Sushant’s cremation today was so heartbreaking. I truly wish I could have shared my personal experience and helped him ease his pain. I’ve been through my own journey of pain, it can be very dark and lonely. But death is never the answer, suicide can never be a solution. I wish he stopped to think of his family, friends and the millions of fans who are feeling this tragic loss today...he would have realised how much people CARE! When I saw his father today, having to light the fire at the cremation, the pain in his eyes was unbearable, when I heard his sister weeping, begging him to come back, I can’t express how deeply tragic it felt.”

He went on to send across a message to the film industry and added, “I hope our industry that calls itself a family, does some serious introspection, we need to change for the better, we need to b***h less and care more, less power play and more grace and large heartedness, less ego trips and more acknowledgement for deserving talents, this family needs to truly become a family...a place where talent is nurtured and not crushed, a place where an artist feels appreciated and not manipulated. This is a wake up call for all of us.”

Vivek ended the note saying, “I will miss the ever smiling Sushant Singh Rajput, I pray god takes away all that pain you felt my brother and gives strength to your family to deal with their loss. I pray you are in a better place now, maybe we didn’t deserve you.”

Vivek had earlier reacted to Sushant’s death in a series of tweets on Sunday. He wrote, “At a loss of words. Extremely tragic and upsetting to hear. We will all miss you immensely. My heart goes out to his family and loved ones. May his soul rest in peace.” He had added, “Death is never the answer, suicide is never a solution. Let’s remember and follow #SushantSinghRajput for all the good things he did in his life, not for this sad mistake.”

He also shared a message for Sushant’s fans in another tweet. “A heartfelt request to all of #SushantSinghRajput fans and everybody out there, if you’re lonely or depressed, please talk to someone, it will help to heal the pain. Trust me, somebody out there truly loves you. Think of them once before taking such an extreme step,” he wrote.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

