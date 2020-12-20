Wajid Khan’s wife Kamalrukh says he threatened to divorce her in 2014, was living separately: ‘Last few days of his life were very sad’

Late music director Wajid Khan’s wife, Kamalrukh, has said that he threatened to divorce her in 2014. She had previously accused his family of pressuring her to convert.

In a new interview, she said that the divorce was never finalised, because Wajid was genuinely upset and remorseful over what had happened between them. However, they’d been living separately since 2014.

She told YouTuber Ujjawal Trivedi, “He was a wonderful man, a talented musician, but if there was one flaw in him, it was this: he wasn’t strong-minded. He could be easily influenced, especially in matters of faith. We used to fight about this, even after we had two kids. This was the narrative, day in and day out. The last straw was when he threatened to divorce me if I didn’t convert. This was in 2014.”

She continued, “He used to leave and stay at his mother’s house, sometimes for months on end. When he threatened to divorce me, I said ‘fine, let’s go ahead’. Even in court, I made my case about being under pressure to convert. His career was at stake, which is why this never came out in the public, but this had been going on since 2014.” She said that ‘the last few days of his life were very sad’ because he had Covid-19 and couldn’t meet his family.

Also read: Late Wajid Khan’s wife reveals pressure from in-laws to convert: ‘Couldn’t be a family due to his and his family’s religious fanaticism’

In an Instagram note posted in November, Kamalrukh had shared her ‘first-hand account’ of life in an interfaith marriage, and said that her kids -- a 16 year old daughter and a nine-year-old son -- are being denied their inheritance because she refused to convert.

Wajid died in May this year after a cardiac arrest. He had also tested positive for the coronavirus. He was a part of the music-composer duo, Sajid-Wajid, with his brother Sajid Khan.

