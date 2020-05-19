Sections
Watch: Kartik Aaryan announces 'sexy is back' in new video, hints sister Kritika may be reason behind his new look

Watch: Kartik Aaryan announces ‘sexy is back’ in new video, hints sister Kritika may be reason behind his new look

Kartik Aaryan, who recently shaved his quarantine beard, announced in a new video that his ‘sexy’ avatar has made a comeback. Watch it here.

Updated: May 19, 2020 17:11 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Kartik Aaryan showed off his newly trimmed beard in his latest video.

Kartik Aaryan, who has been sharing good news with his fans amid the coronavirus pandemic, announced that his ‘sexy’ avatar is back in a new video. Recently, the actor was tricked by his mother Dr Mala Tiwari into trimming his quarantine beard.

“Aaj ‘Good News’ mein sabse badi khabar yeh hai ki sexy is back! Sexy vs junglee ki Instagram poll mein bohot hi kinchuk margin se sexy ki jeet hui… Kinchuk matlab kinchuk (In today’s ‘Good News’, the biggest news is that sexy is back! In the Instagram poll to decide between sexy and junglee, sexy won by a tiny margin… Tiny means tiny),” he said in the video, as he pointed at his sister, Dr Kritika Tiwari, who was writing on a blackboard behind him.

Last week, Kartik conducted a poll on Instagram, asking his fans to decide whether he should retain his ‘junglee’ look and keep his beard or trim it and go back to his ‘sexy’ look. The results were 58-42, in favour of ‘sexy’.

In the video, Kartik told fans about the Vande Bharat mission, through which the Indian government is bringing thousands of Indians stranded on foreign soil back home in special flights. He said that the next phase of the mission aimed to bring back 30,000 Indians to the country.



Also read: Kubbra Sait spots Sacred Games reference in Paatal Lok, fans call it ‘greatest crossover ever’

Kartik concluded, “Iske baad ke news mein weather forecast kyun chahiye? Kyunki bahar toh jaana hi nahi hai! Ghar pe raho, safe raho (After the news, why do you want the weather forecast? It’s not like we are going out of our houses! Stay home, stay safe).”

As Kartik and Kritika left the frame, the camera panned to the words ‘Sexy is back’ written on the blackboard in the background.

 

Kartik has been doing his bit to fight the coronavirus pandemic, whether it is through contributions to relief funds, his Pyaar Ka Punchnama-style monologue urging fans to stay at home or his online chat show Koki Poochega.

