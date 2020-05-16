Sections
Home / Bollywood / We are all not in the same boat but in the same storm, says Rasika Dugal

We are all not in the same boat but in the same storm, says Rasika Dugal

Rasika Dugal states inequalities in our society become more apparent in a crisis. She talks about admiring actors who have done shoots at home but hopes it is not the new normal

Updated: May 16, 2020 12:25 IST

By Kavita Awaasthi,

Actor Rasika Dugal states that the world as we know it has changed and “no one knows what the new normal will be” (Photo: Dev Purbiya)

The lockdown has made Rasika Dugal grateful for all the things that she “otherwise took for granted”. At her home in Bandra, Mumbai, with husband-actor Mukul Chadda for company, she has nothing to complain, she says. But states that the world as we know it has changed and “no one knows what the new normal will be”. 

“There has already been - as in the case of the migrant labourers- a lot of suffering. And from what I have been watching and reading, a lot more to come for many, with respect to basic healthcare and other necessities. I am struggling to not give into this sense of doom and gloom and struggling to keep the sense of humour alive through all of this! I have realised that good health cannot be taken for granted and, sadly, we live in a very unequal world and those inequalities become even more apparent in a crisis. Like someone rightly said, ‘We are in the same storm, but not in the same boat’,” shares the Mirzapur actor.

Workwise, Dugal had finished shooting for Delhi Crime Season 2 in March and was scheduled to leave for UK to shoot for Anshuman Jha’s directorial debut, but as the situation was worse in UK than in India at that time, the producers rescheduled the shoot to October. Dugal was also supposed to shoot for a short film with Naseeruddin Shah, which has been pushed for now. Dugal says, “Honestly, I have no idea what it will be like or when will it be realistically possible to start shooting again. Some actors have started shoots from home. And while those are interesting and challenging in their own way, I hope that this is not the new normal. Being on set and surrounded by a million energies was something I used to thrive on.”

With Bollywood engaging and entertaining their fan following through fun videos of cooking, working out and even releasing singles, they are also talking about serious issues in the country on their social media handles. The Out Of Love actor feels this is the time to be authentic. “If you feel like you want to engage and share, then do it, but it is not at all important if you don’t feel so. Just be yourself. Do what your heart desires or what floats your boat. As long as it’s responsible and respectful ! And keep that sense of humour !” 



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 00:06 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Lionel Messi says pandemic stoppage can benefit Barcelona
May 16, 2020 13:27 IST
Chris Evans tells Jimmy Fallon what went wrong when he shaved his dog
May 16, 2020 13:26 IST
‘We’ll suffer greater losses if demand isn’t generated’: Rahul Gandhi
May 16, 2020 13:30 IST
Covid-19: Italy to allow travel to and from abroad from June 3
May 16, 2020 13:25 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.