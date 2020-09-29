‘We have failed our daughters’: Richa Chadha, Kangana Ranaut demand justice for Hathras gang-rape victim

Actors Kangana Ranaut, Richa Chadha and Swara Bhasker have reacted to the death of Hathras gang-rape victim. While Richa wants justice for her, Kangana has called for drastic measures to curb such violence.

Kangana wrote: “Shoot these rapists publicly, what is the solution to these gang rapes that are growing in numbers every year? What a sad and shameful day for this country. Shame on us we failed our daughters.”

Richa too reacted to the news. She wrote: “#JusticeForHathrasVictim everyone deserves to live with dignity. Punish the perpetrators.”

Swara Bhasker retweeted a tweet by user who had asked in Hindi if the TV channels, who have been running breaking news on Rhea Chakraborty and Deepika Padukone, would give similar coverage to Hathras victim? She wrote categorically “nahin (no)” in Hindi.

Yami Gautam wrote: “Tried really hard to gather my thoughts before expressing my sorrow, anger & disgust. It’s 2020 & still so many Nirbhayas have to give their lives. Can’t imagine the pain she must have endured & her family. Praying for severe punishment & justice.”

The 19-year-old Dalit woman died at a Delhi hospital on Tuesday morning, days after being raped by four men in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh, a senior police officer said. The family of the girl informed that she died around 3 am. The woman was shifted to a hospital in Delhi from Aligarh on Monday after her condition showed no signs of improvement.

The woman was gang-raped on September 14 following which she was admitted to the AMU’s Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and Hospital in Aligarh.

The accused had also tried to strangulate her to death as she resisted their attempt and in the process, she had also ended up biting her tongue and suffering a severe cut on it. The four accused have already been arrested.

(With PTI inputs)

