We have to slowly get back to normalcy: Vidya Balan

Actor Vidya Balan, who resumed work post three months of lockdown, says while it is important to realise the seriousness of the situation, it’s wonderful to be working again.

Updated: Jul 09, 2020 18:53 IST

By Kavita Awaasthi,

Vidya Balan admits that she wasn’t hesitant to go back to work, when the brand approached her for the shoot. (PHOTO: AFP)

After Akshay Kumar stepped out to shoot an ad, now actor Vidya Balan has resumed work post almost three months of lockdown. The Tumhari Sulu (2017) actor shot for an ad at Mehboob Studios with a small unit. They were the only ones shooting, so it was “peaceful and non-hectic”.

 

Talking about her experience on the shoot and the new normal, Balan says, “It feels wonderful to be back on set. Everyone was in PPE kits and was working while maintaining social distance. All the precautions were being taken and guidelines were being followed. There was a sanitisation booth and temperatures were checked regularly, too. Everyone realised the seriousness of the situation. We are all trying to do the best we can. It is a new experience but I am very happy to have stepped out for work.”



She hopes that when everyone starts working in full force, we are “not reckless but careful”. “All of us, at some point, will have to adapt to the situation. We will have to slowly get back to normalcy. We will have to be responsible and cautious and work around the virus, till it lasts. I am glad we made this start. I wasn’t wearing a mask as I was in front of the camera but wearing it all day is tough and at times. If we are worried about ourselves and want to keep safe, then precautions have to be taken. There are so many things to think of. It is tough but not impossible. Getting back to work slowly will also mean that people feel better- in terms of- just being out there working and earning, too.”

 

Balan admits she wasn’t hesitant to go back to work, when the brand approached her for the shoot. “I had been thinking about work and I don’t know when Sherni will resume shooting- most probably post monsoon. Hopefully, by then, the curve would have flattened. Meanwhile, I will be busy promoting Shakuntala Devi from home. Moreover, I don’t know when film shoots will restart in India in full force. It will happen soon, but basically, we all have to ensure we take precautions. And that’s why, though my parents stay five minutes away from my house, I won’t be visiting them for the next 15 days, now that I’ve stepped out for work.” Balan has two other ad shoots lined up next.

