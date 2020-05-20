‘We miss him everyday’

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30, leaving many of his fans, well-wishers, and loved ones in utter shock and grief. His death came as a huge shock for everyone in the Bollywood film industry who were still trying to recuperate from the loss of another actor Irrfan Khan who had passed away just a day earlier. ‘Twenty days since, his brother, Randhir Kapoor, says that the family is trying to cope up with the loss, “God has been kind and the family is holding up well. We are taking one day at a time but we all miss him every day. We shared a common bond over friends, family, food and films.

Kapoor wants to thank the fans who have stood by the family, “People across the world showered their love on him. We have been flooded with condolence messages and some have even shared their memories or their personal experiences with my brother. It is impossible to reply to all of them but I’d like to thank everyone and just want to tell his fans to remember him for his movies, for his smile and undying spirit,” he says.